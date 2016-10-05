Ice machine thwarts burglary at Little Rock convenience store, police say

Two burglars' efforts to steal from a south Little Rock convenience store were thwarted Tuesday by an ice machine, police say.

According to a report, responding officers found a large hole in a wall on the west side of Expressmart at 1501 W. Roosevelt Road shortly before 3 a.m.

Authorities said it did not appear anyone was able to enter the business, and later determined through surveillance footage that the burglars were stopped by the ice maker and fled in a northwest direction.

One of the burglars was wearing a white shirt while the other was wearing a black shirt, according to police. Both were wearing dark pants. Their races were not known.