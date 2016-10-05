Home /
Ice machine thwarts burglary at Little Rock convenience store, police say
This article was published today at 11:36 a.m.
Two burglars' efforts to steal from a south Little Rock convenience store were thwarted Tuesday by an ice machine, police say.
According to a report, responding officers found a large hole in a wall on the west side of Expressmart at 1501 W. Roosevelt Road shortly before 3 a.m.
Authorities said it did not appear anyone was able to enter the business, and later determined through surveillance footage that the burglars were stopped by the ice maker and fled in a northwest direction.
One of the burglars was wearing a white shirt while the other was wearing a black shirt, according to police. Both were wearing dark pants. Their races were not known.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Ice machine thwarts burglary at Little Rock convenience store, police say
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.