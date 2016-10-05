Clinton talks paid leave; Trump hits back on taxes

HAVERFORD, Pa. -- Hillary Clinton appealed to voting mothers Tuesday at a town hall-style meeting in Philadelphia's suburbs, outlining ways she hopes to curb gun violence as president, and provide paid family leave and sick days for struggling working mothers.

"It should not be so hard to be a young parent. And it should not be so hard on the other end of the age spectrum to take care of your loved one," the Democratic presidential nominee said in a question-and-answer session with supporters, making the case to female voters who have periodically backed Republicans in past presidential races.

GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump, meanwhile, sought to shore up support in Arizona after finding himself on the defensive because of reports that past financial losses could have allowed him to avoid paying federal income taxes for years. He also grappled with new allegations of boorish treatment of women and criticism over his comments about veterans' health.

Trump blamed Clinton for the tax code provision that could have allowed him to legally not pay taxes for nearly two decades because of an apparent loss of nearly $1 billion in 1995.

"Why didn't she ever try to change those laws so I couldn't use them?" asked Trump in the Republican-stronghold of Prescott Valley, Ariz. He suggested that Clinton's desire to protect her rich donors prevented her from passing any legislation on it while she was in the Senate.

Trump has refused to release his tax returns. His tax proposals do not call for changing the provision that would have allowed him to avoid paying the taxes.

He then seized on former President Bill Clinton's comments describing portions of the nation's current health care program as "the craziest thing in the world."

"Can you imagine what he went through after making that statement? He went through hell," said Trump. "But you know, honestly, there have been many nights when he's gone through hell with Hillary."

Trump said he wanted "to thank him [Bill], honestly, for being honest" about the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act.

Asked Tuesday about her husband's comment, Hillary Clinton said she would attempt to "fix what is broken and keep what works" if elected president, adding that Republicans want to repeal the entire health care program.

There are signs that Trump's troubles are trickling down to other Republicans on the ballot.

New Hampshire Sen. Kelly Ayotte, a Republican running for re-election, stumbled during a debate Monday night when she was asked whether she considers her party's nominee to be a role model for children.

Ayotte, who is locked in a tight race with two-term Democratic Gov. Maggie Hassan, at first sidestepped the question by saying she would tell a child to aspire to be the best person he or she can be and seek to run for the presidency. When she was asked again, she said: "Well, I think that certainly there are many role models that we have, and I believe he can serve as president and so absolutely I would do that."

A moderator then pressed Ayotte, who has not endorsed Trump in the presidential race, to explain why she wouldn't endorse Trump if she felt that way.

"I've had some disagreements with him. I've been quite clear about those disagreements," she said without providing specifics.

Hassan pounced on Ayotte's answer, saying this was just another example of the senator "trying to distance herself from Donald Trump."

A short time later, Ayotte's campaign issued a statement in which Ayotte reversed herself and said she misspoke.

She reiterated that point Tuesday before taking a turn behind the counter at a McDonald's restaurant in Hudson, N.H.

"I misspoke last night. While I hope that all children aspire to run for president, neither Donald Trump nor Hillary Clinton have set a good example, and I would not hold out either of them ... as a role model for my children," she told reporters.

Ayotte's trouble answering the question underscores Trump's trouble with independent, moderate and college-educated women.

Those were precisely the type of voters Clinton was seeking to connect with in suburban Philadelphia's Delaware County, an area where President Barack Obama earned 60 percent of the vote in the 2008 and 2012 elections but which has often served as a swing area in the battleground state.

During the town hall-style meeting, 15-year-old Brennan Leach, the daughter of Democratic state Sen. Daylin Leach, told Clinton that "body image" was a major issue for girls her age at school, adding, "I see with my own eyes the damage Donald Trump does when he talks about women and how they look."

Responding to how she would "undo some of that damage," Clinton thanked Leach as the crowd cheered, saying she was "so proud of you for asking that question." She said "it's shocking when women are called names."

First lady Michelle Obama joined in, assailing Trump at a rally in Charlotte, N.C. She said, "The presidency doesn't change who you are; it reveals who you are."

Trump was also taking heat Tuesday over remarks suggesting that soldiers who suffer from mental health problems might not be as strong as those who don't.

"When you talk about the mental health problems -- when people come back from war and combat, and they see things that maybe a lot of the folks in this room have seen many times over, and you're strong and you can handle it. But a lot of people can't handle it," Trump told a veterans group Monday.

Trump made the comments as he discussed his commitment to improving mental health services for veterans.

Trump's campaign said Monday that the comment was being misconstrued.

Appearing at a rally for Clinton on Monday night in Sarasota, Fla., Vice President Joe Biden went after Trump's comments on veterans and referred to his late son Beau's service in Iraq.

"Where in the hell is he from?" Biden said, before mentioning Beau and his own 29 visits to Iraq and Afghanistan. Biden then relayed a story.

"I found myself in Iraq being asked by General [Ray] Odierno -- a four-star -- to pin a silver medal on a young captain, who had pulled someone out of a burning Humvee, risking his life," Biden said. "And when I went to pin it on him in front of the entire brigade, he said to me -- looked at me and said: 'Sir, I don't want the medal. I don't want the medal.' You know why? He said: 'He died. He died, Mr. Vice President. I don't want the medal.'

"How many nights does that kid go to sleep seeing that image?" Biden said, beginning to yell. "Dealing with it?"

Information for this article was contributed by Kathleen Hennessey, Ken Thomas, Mary Clare Jalonick, Michael Casey, Holly Ramer and Marc Levy of The Associated Press; and by Aaron Blake of The Washington Post.

