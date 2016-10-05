Crashes around state leave three men dead

Separate crashes on Arkansas roads killed two people Monday, according to preliminary reports from Arkansas State Police. State police also reported Monday that a man had died from a crash in September.

A two-vehicle crash in Pulaski County killed a 56-year-old man Monday, according to a police report.

Harold Don Creasey of Mayflower was driving a 2005 Suzuki motorcycle west on Arkansas 365 when he hit a 2001 Ford that failed to yield when entering an intersection at 7:28 p.m., police said.

The Ford was headed south on Lone Pine Road before the driver failed to yield at the intersection, according to the report.

Creasey died in the crash while the driver of the Ford was uninjured, according to the report.

A Huntsville man died Monday after his Chevrolet crossed into the path of an oncoming vehicle in Madison County, according to a report.

Clifford Lewis, 86, was driving east on U.S. 412 at 12:48 p.m. when he made a left turn, crossing into the path of a westbound 2005 Ford, police said.

The Ford hit the passenger side of Lewis' vehicle and he died in the crash, according to the report.

One of three people injured in a crash last month in Miller County has died from his injuries, state police reported Monday morning.

A 1980 Chevrolet pickup was turning onto U.S. 82 from Ward Road in Texarkana on Sept. 21 when it went into the path of a 1994 Dodge van, police said.

The two vehicles crashed, causing the Chevrolet pickup to flip over, police said.

Dalton Ryan Jaquess, 18, of Texarkana was driving the pickup and died Friday from injuries received in the crash, state police reported Monday.

Earl Eason Jr., 54, and Harold Thompson, 61, both of Idabel, Okla., were in the Dodge van and were injured in the crash, according to the report.

The weather was clear and the roads were dry at the time of all the crashes, police said.

Metro on 10/05/2016