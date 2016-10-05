Entergy Arkansas to send workers to East Coast to help with possible hurricane damage

Dozens of Entergy Arkansas workers will head to the East Coast to be ready to provide assistance if Hurricane Matthew damages the power grid there, the utility said Wednesday.

Entergy said in a statement that about 50 of its linemen and servicemen will leave Thursday morning to provide assistance to Duke Energy Carolinas. Another 40 contractors who work for Entergy were released, meanwhile, to offer aid to another energy company in an area that could be hit by the hurricane.

[HURRICANE TRACKER: Follow Matthew's path so far and its projected course]

Entergy noted in the statement that the arrangement is similar to one over the summer in which utilities from other states sent workers to Arkansas to help restore power knocked out by strong storms.

"Every utility company relies on a mutual assistance agreement to help restore power when severe weather strikes," Entergy said in the statement, noting workers would also remain in Arkansas to take care of power issues that occur here. "Teams from throughout the Entergy operating system are proud to answer the resource call from utility companies along the Atlantic coast."