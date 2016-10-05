Improved Beard ready for junior season

— From late July to mid November of last year, Anton Beard’s basketball activity was limited to playing in pickup games on campus at the HPER and shooting by himself late at night in the Razorbacks’ practice gym.

The North Little Rock guard was held out of team activities for nearly four months after being charged with three counts of forgery during the summer. He resumed practicing with the team after reaching a plea deal in November, but didn’t play until the fall semester ended in December, missing the Hogs’ first nine games.

His performance suffered as a result, not surprising given how much basketball he missed. In addition to the missed games, Beard missed months of conditioning and practices. Pickup games with random students at the HPER kept him around the game but probably didn’t do much to prepare him to play Kentucky or Texas A&M.

“It didn’t,” Beard said.

The results often weren’t pretty. Beard averaged seven points in 20.9 minutes per game, but shot just 34.8 percent from the floor and a paltry 28.8 percent from 3-point range. He averaged 1.9 steals per 40 minutes.

“It was disappointing,” Beard said of the Hogs’ season. “Especially when everyone was saying it was my fault.”

Arkansas’ struggles in a 16-16 season weren’t solely or even mostly on Beard, but his sophomore numbers — and impact — paled to his play down the stretch of his freshman year, when he became a vital part of the Hogs’ NCAA Tournament team, starting 11 games and averaging 7.2 points while playing 21.3 minutes per game. He shot 44.7 percent from the floor, a strong 39.3 percent from 3-point range and averaged 2.2 steals per 40 minutes.

“I didn’t think he was the same player he was — and he should’ve been better,” coach Mike Anderson said.

Arkansas needs him to be better this year. He put in the work in the offseason, one he was able to go through with the team this year.

Beard regaining his freshman form would be a step in the right direction. If he can improve on his freshman production, he becomes a valuable piece of the puzzle for Anderson’s sixth team, a potential starter or a playmaker off the bench.

“I think it’s a better vibe all around,” senior guard Dusty Hannahs said.

When on his game, the 6-foot, 198-pounder is a shotmaker with a knack for finding crevices in defenses. Despite his height, he can finish in the paint and has the ability to slip heady passes to teammates. Defensively, he overcomes his size by playing with grit and using his strong hands to make him one of the team’s best pickpockets.

His quickness has always had to be a strength, given his size. But it’s an area he’s worked to improve since last season ended.

“I come in the gym and I do little foot drills with the ladder and then I work on my jump shot later in the night,” Beard said.

Last season, he was often put in a difficult position on offense based on who he shared the court with. As a freshman, he started alongside Rashad Madden, Michael Qualls, Bobby Portis and Alandise Harris. He thrived on being the fifth option. Last season, he was counted on to provide scoring and playmaking off the bench, often playing in bench lineups with little offense. As a result, he was more of a focal point for defenses.

Beard should have more offensive weapons around him as a junior. He definitely has more competition for playing time thanks to the arrival of freshman C.J. Jones and junior college guards Jaylen Barford and Daryl Macon. The latter two appear primed to start or at least play big minutes. Both can play the combo-guard role like Beard.

In addition to Jones, there’s also the sharpshooting Hannahs and Manny Watkins, a heady defensive stalwart, a glue guy who should have a key role.

That’s six players competing for minutes at three spots. Hannahs, Barford and Macon will almost certainly each play more than 20 minutes, probably closer to 25. That has fostered a sense of competition during summer pickup games, the August trip to Spain and the start of fall practice.

“He’s got a humble approach because he’s got more competition now,” Anderson said. “He played really well in Spain. Hopefully he can use his experience that’s taken place since he’s been here to his advantage. Because the guys that are coming in are hungry.”

For Beard to continue to play a big role, regaining his shooting touch will be perhaps the biggest key. As a standpoint at North Little Rock, Beard shot better than 40 percent from 3-point range. The 39.3 percent he shot from deep during conference play as a freshman was highly impressive. That’s what made the 28.8 percent he shot from 3 last year — and just 33.5 percent on jumpers overall, according to HoopMath.com — that much harder to stomach.

He’s been a solid shooter in the past. The Hogs need him to find that form again, to become the player they thought they’d have after a promising freshman season.

“I’ll probably shoot in the 40s again, just like North Little Rock,” Beard said. “My confidence level’s back up to knock it down more consistent.”

He got close to 40 percent as a freshman. Put a similar performance together as a junior and the sophomore slump would become a distant memory.

“My mind has been clear, so I can think about basketball more than anything,” Beard said.