• Adam Mahoney, 23, pleaded innocent to charges of growing more than 40 marijuana plants in five sites in a cemetery in Clarendon, Vt., after he was caught with fish fertilizer, an open box of fertilizer and water containers in his car, authorities said.
• Samuel Mullet Sr., 71, as well as two others imprisoned after being convicted of obstructing justice in hair- and beard-cutting attacks on fellow Amish in Ohio, wants the U.S. Supreme Court to review the constitutionality of the federal hate-crimes law and how a kidnapping allegation was used to stiffen Mullet's sentence.
• Tony Schwartz, co-author of Donald Trump's best-seller The Art of the Deal, said he will give the $55,000 in royalties he's made off the book over the past six months to the National Immigration Law Center, which helps low-income immigrants.
• Abigail Howard, 29, and Jennifer Rist, 35, teachers in Windsor, Vt., are both charged with unlawful mischief after, police said, they drew what looked like a rat with the initials "J.R." in wet concrete poured for a new sidewalk.
• Andrew Schurman, a police lieutenant in Allegheny County, Pa., said two people were found dead of suspected drug overdoses in their apartment in McKeesport after their 7-year-old daughter told school officials that she couldn't wake her parents, leading those officials to call police.
• Jesse Olivieri, 31, of Ashland, Pa., who was shot by a Secret Service guard at a White House gate in May when he refused to drop a gun, will be confined for eight months, including home detention, and serve three years on supervised release for resisting or impeding officers with a dangerous weapon.
• Barry Hicks, 28, was charged with theft of property after hundreds of sports video games valued at $600,000 disappeared from the docks at a warehouse where he worked, Memphis police said.
• Robert Haveman, 67, a Michigan-based financial adviser, was sentenced to 3½ years in federal prison for fraud and money laundering after being convicted of bilking a trust belonging to the matriarch of a family out of $16 million.
• Jack Walker, an adviser to Australia's defense industry minister, was one of nine Australians arrested in Malaysia for stripping down to their briefs and drinking beer from shoes after a countryman won the Malaysian Formula One Grand Prix, officials said.
10/05/2016
In the news
