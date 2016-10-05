U.S. commando killed on Afghan patrol

WASHINGTON -- A U.S. commando was killed in Afghanistan after being hit by a roadside bomb while on patrol with Afghan forces in a northeastern province bordering Pakistan, the U.S. military said Tuesday.

U.S. special operations forces have been conducting counterterror operations with Afghan troops against Islamic State militants in Achin, Nangarhar province. The U.S. military said the service member died Tuesday from wounds received when the patrol triggered an improvised explosive device. The commando's identity had not been released, pending notification of family.

"Despite this tragic event, we remain committed to defeating the terrorists of the Islamic State, Khorasan Province," Gen. John Nicholson, commander of U.S. forces in Afghanistan, said. He was referring to the Islamic State group's affiliate in Afghanistan.

Peter Cook, a Pentagon spokesman, said the service member was on foot patrol when the forces hit the roadside bomb.

The U.S. has been conducting airstrikes near Achin.

Man silent on U.K. lawmaker's slaying

LONDON -- The man charged with murdering British lawmaker Jo Cox refused to speak Tuesday when asked to enter pleas in court.

Thomas Mair is accused of killing the 41-year-old Cox and assaulting an elderly man, who was seriously injured. He also faces weapons charges.

He appeared at London's Central Criminal Court by video-link from prison and stayed silent when asked how he intended to plead. Judge Alan Wilkie ordered that innocent pleas be entered on Mair's behalf to all charges.

Mair is due to stand trial Nov. 14.

At his first hearing, the 53-year-old Mair gave his name as "death to traitors, freedom for Britain."

Cox, a Labor Party legislator, was shot and stabbed to death June 16 in Birstall, 200 miles north of London.

Britain to suspend European rights rules

LONDON -- Britain's prime minister has announced plans to protect British troops from dubious legal claims made during conflicts.

Theresa May said Tuesday that the government is taking steps to end an "industry of vexatious claims" like those made against veterans of the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan who have been accused of abusing combatants and prisoners.

The government plans to take advantage of its right to suspend aspects of the European Convention on Human Rights during wartime. May said this would reduce costs to taxpayers since the Ministry of Defense has spent more than $100 million dealing with Iraq-related inquiries since 2004.

She has in the past been critical of European human-rights provisions.

May said U.K. forces will have to adhere to international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions.

U.S. warships stop at Vietnamese port

Two U.S. warships stopped this week in Vietnam's Cam Ranh Bay for the first time since the two nations normalized relations 21 years ago, the U.S. Navy said Tuesday.

Submarine tender USS Frank Cable and guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain made the visit Sunday as part of naval engagement activities between the U.S. and Vietnam, the Navy said in a statement. Other military sealift ships have visited in the past, it said.

The visit is part of recent U.S. efforts to enhance naval ties with Vietnam as it seeks to counter China's assertiveness over disputed territory in nearby waters. China has reclaimed thousands of acres of land in the South China Sea and increased its military presence in recent years, raising concern from Vietnam and other claimants.

The U.S. and Vietnam last week announced the start of their seventh annual naval engagement. The drills beginning in Danang will include maritime exercises focused on communications, and a search and rescue operation, according to a statement by the office of the U.S. Commander Logistics Group Western Pacific.

Cam Ranh Bay, located about 220 miles north of Ho Chi Minh City, has been of strategic significance to the world's powers for more than 100 years. Built by the French in the 19th century and later occupied by Japan during World War II, Cam Ranh Bay was offered to the U.S. by its ally South Vietnam in 1965.

It was handed back to South Vietnam in 1972.

A Section on 10/05/2016