Jonesboro gets better to reign again

MOUNTAIN HOME -- Steady improvement from all of Jonesboro's golfers led the Hurricane to their seventh consecutive Class 6A boys state golf championship Tuesday at Big Creek Golf and Country Club.

All five of Jonesboro's golfers shot the same score or improved on their opening round, as the Hurricane rolled to a 56-stroke victory after the second round.

The Hurricane shot a 588 team total, including a 288 on Tuesday, while Greenwood was the runner-up at 644.

"I knew our guys felt like they could improve on that and expected to," Jonesboro Coach Blake Mackey said of his team's first-round 300. "They certainly held that up today. We had really solid play from everyone. It's a great group of kids, and they're great golfers, and I'm really proud of their success."

Hurricane junior Wil Gibson shot a 5-under 67 after shooting 71 in Monday's first round, taking medalist honors.

"I feel a lot more confident the second day than I do the first," Gibson said. "I just tried to put two good rounds together. I played a lot more conservative, and I putted a lot better today. On a few holes, I hit a 3-wood instead of a driver, and it really paid off. I think I hit every green, so that helped a lot with my putting."

Jonesboro junior Brett Daughdrill improved from a first-round 78 to a 71 on Tuesday. Jonesboro's five golfers are three juniors, a sophomore and a freshman.

"Wil had such a great round," Mackey said. "Brett really had a big improvement, and he was 4-under on his last nine. Even within the round, he made some good adjustments. [Junior] Chandler [Copeland] played great for two days."

Greenwood, which had won the 6A-West Conference title Monday, was led by Evan Griffith, who shot rounds of 68 and 79 for a 147 total.

Copeland also shot 147, but Griffith captured the runner-up position on the second hole of a playoff.

Benton placed third with a 658, and Siloam Springs was fourth at 667. Searcy finished fifth, Russellville was sixth and Marion placed seventh.

