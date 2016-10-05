Keon Hatcher returns to practice, progressing toward playing

— Arkansas senior receiver Keon Hatcher returned to practice Wednesday and at least one of his teammates expects him to play Saturday against No. 1 Alabama.

“He’ll be ready to go,” fellow senior receiver Drew Morgan said.

Hatcher missed the Hogs’ 52-10 win over Alcorn State after injuring his hamstring the previous week in the 45-24 loss to Texas A&M, an injury that knocked him out for the end of the loss to the Aggies.

His absence didn’t affect the Hogs against an FCS Alcorn State team, but Arkansas needs his presence against the Crimson Tide.

“Looked good (Wednesday) but we didn’t push him through a lot of stuff because I want to have him on staff,” receivers coach Michael Smith said.

Hatcher has 14 catches for 281 yards and three scores this season. He’s provided a downfield threat for quarterback Austin Allen and his 20.1 yards per catch leads the Razorbacks. His strength and ability to get off the line of scrimmage, along with his experience, would be key against a physical Alabama secondary that likes to play press coverage.

“The last two years, if Keon’s ready to go, this’ll be the first time that we’ll go in with our whole allotment of receivers,” Smith said. “We’ve never been afforded that because of injuries. But that’s a part of the game. Younger guys had to step up. I hope to God he’s out there playing because he helps us and makes us better.”

Hatcher will either be in the rotation or sit out Saturday. There won’t be a snap count or limited role.

“If he goes, he’s going,” Smith said. “That’s the plan right now and the way we’ve approached it as a staff.”