Lassiter keeps pads off, earns second title

STUTTGART -- Hayden Lassiter took a little time off from football Tuesday morning to win a state golf championship.

But not long after earning medalist honors for the second consecutive year in the Class 4A tournament at Stuttgart Country Club, Lassiter -- the starting quarterback for the Warren Lumberjacks -- was headed home for football practice.

"We are going back to practice right now,'' said Lassiter, whose 3-under 69 was the only round under par on the day. "They are waiting on me.

"I don't get to play much. This was about my third or fourth round in the last two weeks. I have to kind of take it as I can get it."

Shiloh Christian, with just seven shots separating its three scorers, won the team title. The Saints, led by Canon Cothran's 75, shot 235 to top Mena, which was second at 241. Defending champion Baptist Prep was third at 249.

Garrett Covington shot a 78 and Michael Connolly contributed an 82 for the Saints.

Lassiter had a specific plan in mind this year.

"Repeating is always the goal,'' Lassiter said. "You have to come defend your title. I was just hoping to come out and shoot a good round."

Lassiter shot 3-under-par on the front nine and held steady at the turn on the flat, wide-open course.

"I thought I played pretty good," he said. "I left a lot out there. I'm not griping."

The 3-under 69 matched his score from last year when he won at Cooper's Hawk in Melbourne.

"This course was probably a little easier because the tornado that came through here in 2008 took out a lot of the trees," he said. "I probably played a little better last year and scored the same. It's still a W."

Cothran, the state champ in 2014 and 10th last year, was second overall. Baptist Prep's Hunter Hickingbotham finished third for the third consecutive year. All three will compete in the Overall on Oct. 13 at Pleasant Valley Country Club in Little Rock.

Lassiter said he will be there, but first the undefeated Lumberjacks football team has a homecoming date with Dumas on Friday.

