A deplorable season

In a recent speech, Hillary Clinton called half of Donald Trump's supporters "deplorable."

I haven't seen much reaction to this disgusting remark. I guess in politics most anything goes! But calling many prospective voters a derogatory name is a disgrace.

Her desire to disparage anyone is beyond belief. I still can't believe America cannot come up with better candidates.

SHARON McKINNEY

Hot Springs Village

Drives electorate crazy

A presidential race is like a roller-coaster ride: It's only fun for a while, and when it goes on too long, it makes people sick and you just want it to be over.

It's been a year-and-a-half already, and you wonder whose brilliant idea this was and how long of a break will we get before they start beating the drums for the next campaign.

Americans seem to want more of everything, which is often unhealthy. Political campaigns shouldn't be long-term affairs because, by their very nature, they make people a little crazy. Everybody gets excited and roots for their side while projecting all that's wrong with the world onto the other. Nobody is encouraged to think about their own part in the problems, so critical thinking and objectivity fly out the window. And people get mean.

In this growing frenzy of delusion and denial, the news media fills up airtime and column-space with the blather of self-serving candidates. Pundits try to parse out meaning from the meaningless while truly important stories wander around backstage, hardly ever seeing the light of day.

Is this incredible wasting of time, money, and our attention just an accident--the consequence of a long series of seemingly disconnected and/or random events? Or has it been planned?

Does it serve someone's purpose to go on and on like this, trying to make the electorate a little crazy in hopes that we won't be able to think straight?

OWEN REIN

Mountain View

Search for the positive

Through all the negativism in this morass of nasty name-calling, biased opinions, and questionable news reports about the forthcoming presidential election, I am searching for something positive. Obviously, with the multitude of critical problems facing our nation, this is one of the most important elections ever.

I have voted in more than 10 presidential elections and have never experienced such a convoluted, disheartening campaign. The candidates simply will not refrain from personal vendettas and stay on the most important domestic and international issues facing America--ones that will shape the future of our children and grandchildren.

Do you wonder how the U.S. faces a presidential choice of one candidate with worlds of governmental experience but who has a reputation of dishonesty and double-dealing, while the other has years of experience managing large businesses and huge sums of money, but doesn't have the temperament to be president?

The positive side? We can only hope and pray that the many and varied strengths of our great people and nation will sustain us.

JACK MURPHY

Little Rock

The language police

Re the editorial, "Jeez it, the cops!": You nailed it (literally)!

DAVID A. JUDKINS

Marion

Discouraging dissent

After reading June Walker's complaint about Hillary Clinton's wardrobe, I recalled another letter some time ago in which a woman found Michelle Obama a disgrace (her word) for wearing sleeveless dresses which exposed her bare arms.

These women must bake chocolate chip cookies all day. If I had the first lady's arms, I would wear a sleeveless dress every day. The first lady, a wife and mother, is intelligent, educated, and well-informed. I highly respect her grace and composure in moving past the racial slurs she and her family have endured.

Mrs. Clinton chooses elegant pantsuits for the chaos of the campaign trail. I admire her choice, for one of my retirement goals was never squeezing into pantyhose again. Mrs. Clinton was even criticized for wearing headbands after her husband won the presidency. Why, after Mrs. Clinton's years of working for families, for women and children, for public education, did Ms. Walker choose to snipe at her clothing? Talk about biting the hand that feeds you!

It is especially discouraging that these complaints came from other women. It seems they support the Trumpist screed that women are valued only by their appearance. Issues such as economy, war, education, taxes, and medical care are not as important to them as fashion. They reinforce the notion of "keep 'em pregnant in the winter and barefoot in the summer." They demonstrate that sexism and racism are alive and well in Arkansas.

SUE JOYCE

Little Rock

On negative coverage

I almost laughed out loud at Paul Krugman's most recent column. He suggests that the media onslaught against Hillary Clinton had caused the race to get close, that Clinton had a series of hostile news stories.

Well, Krugman, welcome to the 15-month negative onslaught against Trump. He's weathered 15 months of constant media attacks from both the news media and the late-night network comedians. Yet the race is pretty much even. And you're making this lame excuse because she can't weather a few weeks of negative press?

I believe she's the weakest candidate that the Democrat Party has ever put forth, and it's time you faced it.

TIM IRBY

Little Rock

Editorial on 10/05/2016