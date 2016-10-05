Home /
81-year-old man robbed at knifepoint in Little Rock Wal-Mart parking lot, police say
By Emma Pettit
A Little Rock resident says he was robbed by a man wielding a knife in a Wal-Mart parking lot Tuesday morning, according to the Little Rock Police Department.
Clifford Jones, 81, told police he had finished shopping at the store around 10:40 a.m. and entered his vehicle when a man approached his driver's-side door, according to a police report. The robber opened the door and demanded money from Jones, threatening him with a knife, Jones told police.
Jones gave the man all the cash he had on him, about $175, and the man got into the back of a black four-door Chevrolet and left, according to the report.
Jones told police that the car had a Razorback license plate, though he could not see the number, according to the report. He described the man as black, between 35 and 45 years old and around 5 feet 8 inches tall, police said.
Police searched the area and did not find the vehicle or the man, according to the report.
