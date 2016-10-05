Little Rock pizza deliverer held up by 3, hit in head

A pizza delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint while on the job Sunday in Little Rock, police reported.

Officers responded about 8:13 p.m. to 3701 Foster St., off West 36th Street. Nathaniel Carter, 23, a Domino's Pizza employee, said he'd driven to an apartment complex in the area to deliver a pizza and encountered three men outside, according to a police report. One of the men struck Carter in the head with a pistol and forced him to lie on the ground.

The men took Carter's car keys and about $30, according to the report. They also took the pizza. The robbers were last seen fleeing on foot toward Fair Oaks Apartments at 9600 W. 36th St.

No injuries were reported.

The robbers are each described as black and between 20 and 25 years old. They each wore white T-shirts.

No arrests had been made Tuesday.