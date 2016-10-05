Little Rock lawman shot during Red Lobster robbery named state's Officer of Year

A Little Rock police officer whose off-duty efforts during an armed robbery at a local Red Lobster in January protected patrons and employees has been named Arkansas' Law Enforcement Officer of the Year.

Officer Shawn Bakr, who was also awarded as Central Region Outstanding Officer, received the honors Wednesday during a reception hosted by Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge at the 2016 Law Enforcement Summit at Camp Robinson.

“Officer Bakr is an outstanding example of the bravery, courage and selflessness that makes the men and women in blue such remarkable public servants,” Rutledge said in a statement. "His quick action helped resolve a threatening situation and likely saved countless lives."

Bakr responded to the Jan. 9 robbery at the Red Lobster on West Markham Street, exchanging gunfire with three people outside and inside the restaurant, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported. The officer was at one point shot and injured in the shoulder.

The three suspected robbers — Kenneth Lavell Nelson, 26; Troy James Williams, 20; and Joshua Lamont Williams, 18 — each face charges of aggravated robbery and criminal attempt in the case.

More than 600 officers from across the state attended the 14th annual two-day summit, which included breakout sessions on metal theft, cybercrime investigations, the Arkansas Naloxone Access Act of 2015, domestic violence cases and autism safety and awareness training.

