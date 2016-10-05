Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Springdale

A Tuesday night officer-involved shooting in Springdale left one man dead, said Springdale Police Department spokesman Lt. Robert Lewis.

Two officers conducted a traffic stop on a scooter being driven by a white man near the intersection of

Turner Street and Gates Avenue around 10:36 p.m., Lewis said.

The man on the scooter pulled out a gun and fired at the officers, Lewis said, and the officers returned fire, striking the man.

The officers tended to him while an ambulance was requested, Lewis said. He was taken to Northwest Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, Lewis said.

The name of the man will not be released until next of kin has been notified, Lewis said.

Both of the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave while the department conducts an internal investigation, Lewis said. The Washington County sheriff's office is also investigating the shooting.

Check back for updates and read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.