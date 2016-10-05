Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, October 05, 2016, 1:13 p.m.
Man with machete at University of Colorado apprehended

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 11:59 a.m.

BOULDER, Colo. — The University of Colorado says a man armed with a machete at the school's sports complex has been taken into custody.

The incident happened Wednesday at a sports medicine building on the Boulder campus. Authorities didn't immediately release any more details but the Daily Camera reported that police shot the suspect.

The university tweeted an alert about the man about 10 minutes before his capture was announced warning people to take "protective action."

