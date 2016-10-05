Home /
Man with machete at University of Colorado apprehended
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:59 a.m.
BOULDER, Colo. — The University of Colorado says a man armed with a machete at the school's sports complex has been taken into custody.
The incident happened Wednesday at a sports medicine building on the Boulder campus. Authorities didn't immediately release any more details but the Daily Camera reported that police shot the suspect.
The university tweeted an alert about the man about 10 minutes before his capture was announced warning people to take "protective action."
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Man with machete at University of Colorado apprehended
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.