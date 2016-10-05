• Kanye West is scheduled to resume his Saint Pablo tour Friday in Chicago after postponing two concerts in the wake of his wife, Kim Kardashian West, being robbed in Paris of jewelry worth more than $10 million. West has rescheduled this week's shows in Philadelphia and Detroit for next month, concert promoter Live Nation announced late Monday. West is still set to play at Chicago's United Center on Friday and the Allstate Arena in nearby Rosemont on Saturday. Kardashian West reported being robbed of millions of dollars of jewelry at gunpoint while she stayed at a private residence in Paris. French police on Tuesday continued hunting for five people suspected of assaulting Kardashian, locking her in a bathroom before escaping on bicycles. Paris police said they were analyzing footage from surveillance cameras to try to identify the robbers, who wore fake police emblems on their jackets.

• Actor Ben Affleck said the Batman film he's directing and starring in will be called The Batman. Affleck is leaving open the possibility of changing the title but said in an interview, "That's what we're going with now." Affleck is also dismissing critics of his debut as the Dark Knight in Batman v. Superman earlier this year. He told Washington's WTTG-TV that the film was the "biggest hit of my career" and that he loves the movie. Responding to the mostly negative critical response to the movie, Affleck said most critics took issue with its dark tone. But he said the tone was parallel to the Frank Miller comic miniseries The Dark Knight Returns, on which the film was partly based.

• The creator of the Star Wars movie empire, George Lucas, has donated $1.5 million to the Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, Mass. Museum officials said the grant from the George Lucas Family Foundation will enable the museum's digital learning and engagement division to create multimedia experiences for on-site and online visitors as well as for traveling exhibitions. Norman Rockwell Museum Director Laurie Norton Moffatt called it a "truly transformational grant."

