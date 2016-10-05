North Little Rock pair arrested in fatal shooting of woman outside gas station

North Little Rock police said Tuesday that two people have been arrested in the fatal shooting of a North Carolina woman outside a North Little Rock gas station in August.

Tramale Deangelo Wright and Sharekia Nisha Law, both 32, were charged with first-degree murder in the death of Amy Southern Ashley. Police said Ashley, 39, of Raleigh was shot the evening of Aug. 6 outside a Shell gas station at 605 E. Broadway. She was found inside a white Chevrolet Suburban, according to a police report.

Ashley was taken to UAMS Medical Center for treatment. She died from her injuries three days later.

Police arrested Wright and Law on warrants Tuesday morning, but the department did not release further details on the case.

"All we know is the arrest," police spokesman officer Carmen Helton said. "Right now, we don't have anything from the detective division on what happened."

Wright and Law are scheduled to make their first court appearance in the slaying at 9 a.m. this morning. They were being held at the Pulaski County jail. The jail website shows they also face charges of terroristic threatening.

A police report lists the same address for Wright and Law at Fountaine Bleau Apartment Homes at 11123 Paul Eells Drive in North Little Rock.

Court records show Wright was accused of robbing two North Little Rock banks at gunpoint in 2008, but prosecutors dropped the charges against him in both cases. His only criminal conviction was in 2007 on a misdemeanor charge of third-degree domestic battery.

Law has no previous criminal history, according to court records.

Metro on 10/05/2016