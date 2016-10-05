CUBS

Lester to start NLDS

The Chicago Cubs announced Tuesday what became apparent 31/2 weeks ago as left-hander Jon Lester will start Game 1 of the National League Division Series on Friday night at Wrigley Field.

Lester, who led the Cubs with 19 victories, will be followed by NL ERA leader Kyle Hendricks.

Lester, who has won World Series rings with the Boston Red Sox in 2007 and 2013, is 3-1 lifetime with a 4.67 ERA in five career starts against the New York Mets and 4-1 with a 2.25 ERA in five starts against the San Francisco Giants. The Mets will play host to the Giants on Wednesday night in the NL wild-card game to determine who will advance to play the Cubs.

Lester lost to the Mets 4-2 in Game 1 of the 2015 NL Championship Series, allowing 4 runs on 8 hits in 62/3 innings. Lester was pounded for 8 earned runs on 9 hits in 11/3 innings of a loss to the Mets at Citi Field on July 3 but rebounded with a 5-1 victory at Wrigley Field on July 18, where he allowed 1 run on 4 hits in 72/3 innings.

Lester lasted only 22/3 innings in a 5-3 loss to the Giants at AT&T Park on May 21 but rebounded with a three-hit complete game at Wrigley against the Giants on Sept. 2.

Hendricks is 3-0 lifetime against the Mets with an 0.47 ERA in 3 games and is 1-2 with a 4.32 ERA in 3 starts against the Giants.

Hendricks threw 61/3 shutout innings in a 6-2 victory over the Mets at Wrigley Field on Sept. 20 but lost to the Giants 1-0 on May 22 at AT&T Park despite allowing only 1 run on 3 hits in 51/3 innings.

The Cubs adjusted their rotation on Sept. 9 to line up Lester for Game 1 of the playoffs.

RED SOX

Farrell mulls starters for ALDS

BOSTON -- Red Sox Manager John Farrell is in no hurry to finalize his postseason roster and pitching staff for Boston's American League Division Series against Cleveland.

He has until Thursday morning and he plans on taking every minute he can before then to mull it over.

There aren't expected to be many surprises regarding position players, but the starting pitching rotation for Boston's opening series could feature a foursome that has yet to register a postseason victory as a starter.

Farrell previously said that Rick Porcello and David Price would start Games 1 and 2. Clay Buchholz and Eduardo Rodriguez are expected to pitch Games 3 and 4, but Farrell wouldn't confirm that prior to his team's workout Tuesday.

"We haven't announced that officially yet, but we've had some discussions internally. So we're still waiting to announce that," Farrell said. "We feel confident with all four starters that we have. So that's where we are."

Price has the lengthiest postseason starting resume among the presumed four, going 0-7 in his eight starts with a 5.27 ERA. Porcello is 0-1 in two playoff starts, pitching 122/3 innings. Buchholz has made five playoff starts, but has yet to register a decision allowing 12 earned runs and registering a 4.21 ERA over his 252/3 innings. Rodriguez has yet appear in the postseason.

METS

Tebow heads to Fall League

NEW YORK -- Tim Tebow will test his baseball skills against some of the game's premier prospects.

The New York Mets said they are sending Tebow to the Arizona Fall League after cutting short their instructional league Tuesday because Florida Governor Rick Scott has declared a state of emergency with Hurricane Matthew approaching.

Tebow, the former NFL quarterback and 2007 Heisman Trophy winner, is scheduled to report Sunday and play for the Scottsdale Scorpions. Opening day is next Tuesday in the Arizona Fall League, a competitive proving ground and development opportunity for promising minor leaguers. Among his teammates will be Yankees first baseman Greg Bird, who hit 11 major league home runs last year.

Tebow embarked on a professional baseball career last month when he signed a minor league contract with the Mets. The 29-year-old outfielder was sent to their instructional league in Port St. Lucie, Fla., and homered on the first pitch he saw in a competitive game.

BREWERS

Coaching staff to return

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Brewers said their entire coaching staff will return for the 2017 season, giving the rebuilding franchise stability in the clubhouse.

General Manager David Stearns made the announcement Tuesday, when Stearns and Manager Craig Counsell held an end-of-season news conference.

Counsell has nine assistants on his staff, including hitting coach Darnell Coles, pitching coach Derek Johnson and bench coach Pat Murphy.

The Brewers finished with 73 victories, five more than 2015, in Counsell's first full year as manager.

Counsell said the club is still at the start of the rebuilding process, but that he's happy with the strides the team made during the course of the season.

Sports on 10/05/2016