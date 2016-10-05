Oklahoma justices toss abortion law

OKLAHOMA CITY -- The Oklahoma Supreme Court has thrown out a state law that would have put new restrictions on abortion providers.

The unanimous opinion released Tuesday said the statute adopted by the Legislature last year "contains different and unrelated purposes" in violation of the state constitution's requirement that legislation cover a single subject.

The law encompasses four abortion-related topics: minors and parental consent, tissue preservation, inspection of clinics and legal liability for abortion providers.

Lincoln Ferguson, a spokesman for Attorney General Scott Pruitt's office, said the law was drafted to protect the health and safety of women and called the Supreme Court's decision disappointing.

Top Alabama jurist appeals bench ban

MONTGOMERY, Ala. -- Alabama's permanently suspended Chief Justice Roy Moore has challenged his ethics conviction, arguing that the state Court of the Judiciary, a body formed to discipline Alabama's judges, was never empowered to rule on a key part of his case.

Moore's attorneys filed a notice of appeal Monday with the Alabama Supreme Court. His full legal arguments will come later.

The court removed Moore from the bench Friday for the remainder of his six-year term after finding that he overstepped his authority when he told judges last year that Alabama's same-sex marriage ban remained in effect despite the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling legalizing gay marriage nationwide.

Moore's eight former colleagues on the all-Republican Supreme Court will consider his prosecution and conviction. Meanwhile, he remains suspended without pay and will not participate in the appeal.

Bacterial ill besets water-leery Flint

Residents of Flint, Mich., affected by a crisis involving lead-contaminated water, are now dealing with an outbreak of shigellosis, a bacterial illness that is easily transmitted when people do not wash their hands, officials said.

Health department officials in Genesee County said there has been an increase in the gastrointestinal illness, which can lead to severe diarrhea, fever, nausea and cramps, according to a statement issued last month.

From the beginning of the year through the week ending Saturday, the county had 85 cases, the highest number in the state, according to the latest data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The number of cases of shigellosis throughout the state has totaled 454 this year. Michigan had 515 cases of the food-borne illness in 2015.

Trust in Flint's water has been low because of the lead-contamination crisis. Residents have been relying on bottled water to drink at home but still refrain from using tap water for other purposes, such as washing and cooking.

