Pence's debate performance draws praise; Clinton campaign says Kaine accomplished mission

WASHINGTON — Republican Mike Pence won bipartisan plaudits for his performance in the vice presidential debate. But Democrat Tim Kaine was claiming mission accomplished for forcing his opponent to confront some of Donald Trump's controversial remarks.

Pence vouched for the billionaire's tax history but was less vocal when challenged about Trump's temperament or his comments about women and President Barack Obama.

"I can't imagine how Gov. Pence can defend the insult-driven, me-first style of Donald Trump," said Kaine, the Virginia senator and Hillary Clinton's No. 2.

Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta said that Kaine had succeeded in his "strategic mission" to challenge Pence to defend his running mate.

"Gov, Pence was smooth, he seemed sort of likable, but he didn't get the job done," Podesta said Wednesday on MSNBC.

Like Pence, Kaine also found himself in the role of defender. He rebutted Pence's attacks on Clinton's family foundation, her emails and her struggles persuading voters that she's trustworthy. Kaine said he and his wife trust Clinton "with the most important thing in our life" — their son, a Marine who would serve under Clinton if she wins.

Kellyann Conway, Trump's campaign manager, faulted Kaine for repeatedly interrupting Trump, and of "ignoring the female moderator," Elaine Quijano of CBS News. She took particular issue with how often the Democrat had brought up Trump's name.

"It was like he had a tic," Conway said. She spoke Wednesday on Fox News and MSNBC.

The campaign's focus shifts back now to the presidential nominees, who meet again Sunday for the second of three debates.

