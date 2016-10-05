5 businesses sustain heavy damage in fire at Arkansas strip mall

A strip mall in Pine Bluff caught fire early Wednesday morning, according to the Pine Bluff Fire Department.

The one-story brick building at 2512 E. Harding Ave. was engulfed in heavy smoke and flames when the first of the 18 dispatched firefighters arrived around 4:27 a.m., the agency said in a news release.

The fire department said the blaze appears to have started in the rear east end of the mall. Five businesses received heavy fire damage, and other businesses received smoke and water damage, according to the release.

No civilians had to be rescued, and no firefighters were injured, according to the department. Officials from the Red Cross and Pine Bluff police also responded to the fire, the release states.

Firefighters were still on scene as of 11:30 a.m., department spokesman Carla Covey said. The cause of the blaze is unknown and currently under investigation.