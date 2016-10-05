Police: 2 armed robbers forced employees to open safe at Little Rock Dollar General

Little Rock police say two robbers wielded a handgun and knife Tuesday night at Dollar General employees as they forced their way into a safe and fled with an unknown amount of cash.

The robbery occurred around 8:10 p.m. at the discount store at 7710 Colonel Glenn Road on the city’s south side, according to a police report.

Two men working at the Dollar General, ages 22 and 30, said two black men entered the location wearing orange hoodies, dark-colored skull caps, dark-colored bandannas and gloves.

Police said the robbers, who could be seen in surveillance video looking for store employees, jumped over a cash register and entered a store office, where they found the two workers.

One robber then brandished a knife while the other pointed a black gun at the employees, the report states.

The employees tried to close the office door but were later physically forced out of the office and taken to the safe, where the robbers demanded access to a safe and left with cash.

Authorities described one of the robbers as standing 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 145 pounds. The other stands 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds, according to the report.