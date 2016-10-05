In shots at vehicle in Little Rock, only girl aboard hit

A police report released Tuesday provides new details on a shooting that injured a teenage girl Monday.

Officers were called about 6:32 p.m. to Kanis and John Barrow roads. John Edward Pride, 60, said he'd been driving south with a 17-year-old girl in the passenger seat when he heard three gunshots, according to the report. Pride said one of the shots narrowly missed his head. Another shot struck the girl in her right wrist.

Police said the girl, who was not identified in the report because of her age, was treated at Arkansas Children's Hospital and released later Monday.

Initial reports on the shooting stated two people were treated at the hospital, but the police account provided Tuesday lists the girl as the only person injured.

Investigators reportedly found three shell casings in the 1300 block of John Barrow Road.

Witnesses told police they saw a white car fleeing the area of the shooting, according to the report. One witness said she saw a man firing from the driver's side window of a white Ford Crown Victoria.

The shooter is described only as black.

No arrests had been made Tuesday.

An investigation is ongoing.