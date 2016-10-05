Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, October 05, 2016, 7:11 a.m.
Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Police: Gun found on teen near Arkansas school

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 5:45 a.m.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


Lonoke police arrested an armed 17-year-old student before he was able to enter Lonoke High School on Tuesday morning, a Police Department official said.

Officers received information about a person who had a gun, and they stopped the teenager before he was able to walk into the high school, said Randy Mauk, the Lonoke department's assistant chief.

Police recovered a handgun from the 17-year-old, who is a student at the school, Mauk said. The teenager is being charged as an adult with possession of a firearm on school property and possession of a defaced firearm, Mauk said.

There is an ongoing investigation, he said, and the teen's motive is still unknown.

Metro on 10/05/2016

Print Headline: Police: Gun found on teen near school

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Police: Gun found on teen near Arkansas school

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...
Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online