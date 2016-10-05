Police: Gun found on teen near Arkansas school

Lonoke police arrested an armed 17-year-old student before he was able to enter Lonoke High School on Tuesday morning, a Police Department official said.

Officers received information about a person who had a gun, and they stopped the teenager before he was able to walk into the high school, said Randy Mauk, the Lonoke department's assistant chief.

Police recovered a handgun from the 17-year-old, who is a student at the school, Mauk said. The teenager is being charged as an adult with possession of a firearm on school property and possession of a defaced firearm, Mauk said.

There is an ongoing investigation, he said, and the teen's motive is still unknown.

