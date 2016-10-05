Police: Little Rock woman arrested after threatening sister with knife

A Little Rock woman was arrested Tuesday night after she brandished a knife at her sister, according to the Little Rock Police Department.

The sister told authorities Keanna Fontonette, 24, was intoxicated when she showed up around 10:10 p.m. at the victim's Little Rock residence in the 5000 block of W. 19th Street, according to a police report.

Fontonette reportedly pulled out a knife, waved it around and moved toward her sister, police said. Fontonette also damaged her sister's car, according to the police report.

Another sibling was also present and told police Fontonette had been violent in the past and sought out her sister before, according to the report.

Fontonette faces a felony charge of aggravated assault on a family or household member. A court date is scheduled for Oct. 11.