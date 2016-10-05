Rape in UA dorm reported by girl, 17

FAYETTEVILLE -- A rape at a campus residence hall was reported Friday to University of Arkansas at Fayetteville police.

"The person who reported this is a 17-year-old Fayetteville High School student, and it's an acquaintance situation," Capt. Gary Crain said. "The people knew each other."

The girl told police she was raped two days earlier at Humphreys Hall by a man whom Crain described as an 18-year-old UA student. Police released information Tuesday that the rape was reported as having taken place between 3 and 4 a.m. Sept. 28.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, Crain said.

