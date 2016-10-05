Shoeless man with knife robs Little Rock sub shop

A knife-wielding man robbed a Little Rock restaurant Sunday afternoon, police reported.

Officers were called about 4:34 p.m. to Firehouse Subs at 10300 N. Rodney Parham Road. Employees said a masked, shoeless man had entered the business, pulled out a large knife and demanded money, according to a police report. The man then took an unknown amount of money from a cash register and fled on foot.

There were no injuries reported.

Police searched the area but made no arrests.

The robber is described as about 6 feet tall and weighing 180 pounds. He wore a gray hoodie and dark-colored gloves. His race was unknown.

Metro on 10/05/2016