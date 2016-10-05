Home /
Shoeless man with knife robs Little Rock sub shop
By Scott Carroll , Ryan Tarinelli
This article was published today at 6:00 a.m.
A knife-wielding man robbed a Little Rock restaurant Sunday afternoon, police reported.
Officers were called about 4:34 p.m. to Firehouse Subs at 10300 N. Rodney Parham Road. Employees said a masked, shoeless man had entered the business, pulled out a large knife and demanded money, according to a police report. The man then took an unknown amount of money from a cash register and fled on foot.
There were no injuries reported.
Police searched the area but made no arrests.
The robber is described as about 6 feet tall and weighing 180 pounds. He wore a gray hoodie and dark-colored gloves. His race was unknown.
