Style: Kenny Rogers reflections on career 'Through The Years'
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:22 a.m.
The Gambler would seem to be cashing in his chips, Linda Haymes writes in Thursday’s Style section.
Country superstar Kenny Rogers, who embarked on a yearlong final worldwide tour in May, stops in North Little Rock Thursday night. The Gambler’s Last Deal is set for 8 p.m. in Verizon Arena’s more intimate theatre setting.
“The show is going to be a linear look at my musical history,” Rogers says.
Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
