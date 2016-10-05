Home /
Wal-Mart increases stake in China's JD.com
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 5:43 p.m.
NEW YORK — Wal-Mart Stores Inc. has increased its stake in JD.com, China's No. 2 e-commerce site.
In a regulatory filing late Wednesday, Wal-Mart said that it has upped its stake in JD.com to 10.8 percent from 5.9 percent.
The move comes four months after Wal-Mart bought an initial stake in JD.com in a deal that also gave JD.com ownership to its Chinese company Yihaodian e-commerce site, including the brand and app.
Wal-Mart is trying to improve its business in China, which is lucrative but increasingly challenging.
Wal-Mart, based in Bentonville, aims to boost global online growth. It recently closed on a deal to buy fast-growing U.S. online retailer Jet.com for a purchase price of $3 billion.
