PHOTO: 18-wheeler flips at I-40 on-ramp in North Little Rock; crews block traffic
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 9:44 a.m.
PHOTO BY BENJAMIN KRAIN
An 18-wheeler flipped onto its side at an Interstate 40 on-ramp near MacArthur Drive in North Little Rock around 9 a.m. Thursday morning.
Crews were blocking traffic near the intersection of MarArthur Drive and Doyle Venerable Drive as officials tended to the wreck.
The cause of the accident is unknown at this time and it wasn't immediately clear if anyone was injured.
Check back for updates.
