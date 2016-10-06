4 things to know about Arkansas-Alabama

WHAT'S AT STAKE

Alabama is accustomed to overwhelming success under coach Nick Saban, but even it is approaching uncharted territory with 17 straight wins. To top Saban's previous best of 19 straight victories while at Alabama, the Crimson Tide must overcome three of the Southeastern Conference's best over the next three weeks — first this week against the Razorbacks, followed by matchups with No. 9 Tennessee and No. 8 Texas A&M.

KEY MATCHUP

Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts vs. Arkansas' defensive front seven. The Razorbacks have struggled to stop scrambling quarterbacks this season, particularly in a loss to Texas A&M in which Trevor Knight ran for two long touchdowns. Hurts, meanwhile, has rushed for 276 yards in the first five games of his young career — including 146 in the Crimson Tide's 48-43 win over Mississippi.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Alabama: S Eddie Jackson. The senior had an interception in Alabama's 27-14 win over the Razorbacks last season. Jackson has nine career interceptions, three of which he's returned for touchdowns, and he's also scored three times on punt returns.

Arkansas: QB Austin Allen. The junior has quickly emerged as one of the SEC's best in his first season as the starter for the Razorbacks, throwing 10 touchdowns without an interception over his last four games. However, the junior absorbed nothing short of a physical beating two weeks ago in a loss to Texas A&M — and an already inexperienced offensive line could be without starting center Frank Ragnow on Saturday following the death of his father last week.

FACTS & FIGURES

Arkansas has lost nine straight games in the series, with its last win over the Crimson Tide coming in 2006 ... Alabama has scored seven non-offensive touchdowns this season, with the latest coming on Ronnie Harrison's 55-yard fumble return for a score against Kentucky last week ... Saban's longest winning streak with the Crimson Tide came over the course of an undefeated 2009 season and lasted until a loss to South Carolina in 2010.