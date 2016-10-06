Aircraft damaged while trying to land at Arkansas airport

An aircraft trying to land at an airport in Hot Springs on Thursday afternoon was substantially damaged during the landing, a spokesman for the city said.

The aircraft was damaged while landing at Hot Springs Memorial Field about 4:30 p.m. when its landing gear apparently collapsed, the city said in a news release.

No one on board the craft was hurt, according to the release.

The runway is closed as of 5 p.m. Thursday as the damaged plane is being removed.

Airport director Glen Barentine as well as the Hot Springs Fire Department are currently on the scene, the city said.

No further details were available.