Arkansas governor appoints 3 judges, 1 prosecutor

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has appointed replacements for two judges who have been elected to state Supreme Court and another for a judge who's joining the state Court of Appeals.

Hutchinson Thursday appointed attorney Gail Inman-Campbell to replace Supreme Court Justice-elect Shawn Womack as 14th Judicial District judge. Attorney Maureen Hazinski Harrod was appointed to replace Chief Justice-elect Dan Kemp as 16th Judicial District judge.

State Board of Pharmacy General Counsel Chris Carnahan was appointed to replace Appeals Court Judge-elect Mike Murphy as 20th Judicial District judge. Judge Holly Meyer was also appointed to replace 16th Judicial District Judge Don McSpadden as prosecuting attorney.

All four appointments begin Jan. 1 and end Dec. 31, 2018.