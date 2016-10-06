Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, October 06, 2016, 1:13 p.m.
Arkansas governor appoints 3 judges, 1 prosecutor

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 12:45 p.m.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks Saturday, Aug. 6, 2016, during the Republican Party of Arkansas convention in the John Q. Hammons Center in Rogers.

PHOTO BY ANDY SHUPE

Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks Saturday, Aug. 6, 2016, during the Republican Party of Arkansas convention in the John Q. Hammons Center in Rogers.

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has appointed replacements for two judges who have been elected to state Supreme Court and another for a judge who's joining the state Court of Appeals.

Hutchinson Thursday appointed attorney Gail Inman-Campbell to replace Supreme Court Justice-elect Shawn Womack as 14th Judicial District judge. Attorney Maureen Hazinski Harrod was appointed to replace Chief Justice-elect Dan Kemp as 16th Judicial District judge.

State Board of Pharmacy General Counsel Chris Carnahan was appointed to replace Appeals Court Judge-elect Mike Murphy as 20th Judicial District judge. Judge Holly Meyer was also appointed to replace 16th Judicial District Judge Don McSpadden as prosecuting attorney.

All four appointments begin Jan. 1 and end Dec. 31, 2018.

