Assistant principal indicted in death of pregnant co-worker
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 2:44 p.m.
BATON ROUGE, La. — A Louisiana grand jury has indicted a school's assistant principal on charges he killed a pregnant co-worker whose body was found in a ditch with a gunshot wound to her head.
The Advocate reported that 39-year-old Robert Jovantie Marks of Zachary was indicted Wednesday on charges of second-degree murder in the death of 40-year-old Lyntell Washington and first-degree feticide in the death of Washington's unborn child.
Police have said Marks was the unborn child's father. Washington's body was found June 14, several days after her unattended 3-year-old daughter was found wandering near her parked car.
Marks was placed on administrative leave from his job at a Baton Rouge magnet school, where Washington was an instructional specialist.
