Beebe marks 20 years of Fall Festival

— For the 20th year, Beebe will celebrate its community while also celebrating the change in season.

The 20th annual Beebe Fall Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Beebe Ballpark, 321 N. M St. The festival will feature live music entertainment, a dog show, a kid zone, a car show, food vendors and more.

“That’s what makes it so attractive for people; they know that there’s something they’re going to enjoy,” said Kristen Boswell, executive director of the Beebe Chamber of Commerce.

The Beebe Chamber spends seven to eight months each year planning for the yearly fall celebration, which serves as a way to bring the community together with family-friendly activities and entertainment.

Years ago, the event was held in downtown Beebe, but the ballpark allows more room for the event, Boswell said.

“I came on board four years ago, and formerly, it was held downtown on Main Street, and it’s always very popular, always a huge crowd,” she said. “This will be our third year at the ballpark — a large facility — and it enabled us to grow the festival. Last year, we had more than 80 vendors and several thousand people in attendance.”

At noon, American Legion Post 91 in Beebe will host a chili cook-off fundraiser for the American Legion’s scholarship programs, which include scholarships for children of veterans. The entry fee for the cook-off is $25, and the categories are Judge’s Choice, Most Popular and Best Decorated. Last year was the first time the American Legion presented a cook-off at Fall Festival, and the competition raised $1,000. Eight-ounce cups of chili will be sold to eventgoers for $1.

“The atmosphere out there is great,” said Ken Adams, American Legion Post 91 representative. “With everything going on, the chili cook-off is only going on for two or three hours. It gives participants a chance to participate in fall fest and not have to spend their whole day in a booth. We set it up as fun, and it’s just a way for everybody to give back to the community through the scholarship programs and the American Legion.”

The festival’s kid zone will feature three bounce houses, a 75-foot inflatable obstacle course, face-painting, hay rides, baggo, and classes and exhibits from the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.

The car show, which costs $20 to enter, features categories such as Rat Rod, Best in Show and Fan Favorite.

“It’s pre-’30s all the way up to the 2000s, so it’s not just limited to the antiques,” Boswell said.

New to the celebration this year is a Paws in the Park dog show, which includes categories such as Most Adorable, Fan Favorite and Ugliest Dog. Paws in the Park will feature a dog-adoption event, in partnership with Beebe Animal Control.

“We have added Paws in the Park, which is a fun dog show with fun categories — not like the Westminster. It doesn’t matter what the pedigree is or anything like that,” Boswell said. “We are going to include some of the shelter dogs. Part of the proceeds from the dog show benefit Beebe Animal Control. The winner in each category will get a trophy, and every contestant will get a goodie bag with treats and toys.”

The main stage will include live music performances by gospel group the Rescue Band and headliner Jeff Bates, who will perform at 6:30 p.m.

“The stage area is always very full,” Boswell said. “People really do enjoy listening to the music. Typically, we have really nice weather in October. Each person comes for a different reason. So many people love to shop the vendors. So many people take part in every activity or at least the chili cook-off. Even if they’re not in the contest, they go observe and watch because it’s so much fun.”

Boswell said she always enjoys witnessing the crowds that come out to attend the Fall Festival.

“It’s always a great time seeing community members enjoying themselves,” she said. “It fills my heart with pride. We have such a wonderful community, and the chamber is proud to be able to provide this to the community.”

