Blaze damages strip mall in Pine Bluff

A strip mall in Pine Bluff caught fire early Wednesday morning, according to the Pine Bluff Fire Department.

The one-story brick building at 2512 E. Harding Ave. was engulfed in heavy smoke and flames when the first firefighters arrived at 4:27 a.m., the agency said in a news release.

The Fire Department said the blaze appears to have started in the back, east end of the mall. Five businesses received heavy fire damage, and other businesses received smoke and water damage, the release said.

No one was injured by the fire, according to the department. Officials from the Red Cross and Pine Bluff Police Department also responded to the fire.

The cause of the blaze is unknown and under investigation.

Metro on 10/06/2016

Print Headline: Blaze damages strip mall in PB