Championship trophy will visit Fayetteville this weekend
By Tom Murphy
This article was published today at 9:11 a.m.
FAYETTEVILLE — The 2016 College Football Playoff championship trophy will be in Northwest Arkansas this weekend, and it will make a couple of stops around the area before being taken to No. 16 Arkansas' game against No. 1 Alabama on Saturday at 6 p.m. at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
The 24-karat gold trophy will be available for fan photos on Friday at Wal-Mart at 406 S. Walton Blvd. in Bentonville from 1 to 3 p.m. The 26.5-inch-tall trophy also will be at Wal-Mart at 3919 N. Mall Drive in Fayetteville from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday.
The trophy, created over a three-month period at Polich Tallix in Rock Tavern, N.Y., is on a season-long tour before being awarded to the CFP championship team Jan. 9 in Tampa, Fla.
