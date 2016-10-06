COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE THREE RIVERS AREA

Oct. 6

50th Anniversary Celebration

SEARCY — Arkansas State University-Beebe will host a 50th-anniversary celebration of the Searcy campus, 1800 E. Moore Ave., from 2-5 p.m. The event is open to the public and will welcome state and local dignitaries, past and current administration, and former students. Activities will include tours of the facilities and demonstrations by students and faculty, beginning at 2 p.m. in Room 127 of the Technology East Building. At 3:30 p.m., a brief program will be presented, with gifts given to alumni in attendance. For more information, call Carissa Gillam at (501) 882-8957 or visit www.asub.edu.

Mayor’s Community Meeting

BATESVILLE— All are invited to the Mayor’s Community Meeting from 5-6:30 p.m. at Josie’s Steakhouse, 50 Riverbank Road. Representatives from FutureFuel will share information about their business and answer questions from the public. Sodas, chips and dip will be provided free to attendees, courtesy of Josie’s.

Spring River Gem and Mineral Club Meeting

CHEROKEE VILLAGE — The Spring River Gem & Mineral Club will meet from 10 a.m. to noon at the Omaha Center. The program will be American Indian Art, Ritual and Social Interaction in the Central Arkansas River Valley. George Sabo of the Arkansas Archeological Survey and Anthropology Department will talk about excavation findings in the Carden Bottoms area, north of Petit Jean Mountain. The program is free, and visitors are welcome.

Business Expo

HEBER SPRINGS — The Heber Springs Area Chamber of Commerce will host the 14th annual Business Expo at the Heber Springs Community Center from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. More than 60 exhibitors will display and promote their products and services. The public is invited, and admission is free.

Oct. 7

First Responders Appreciation Day

SEARCY — Rock House Restaurant, 1301 E. Beebe-Capps Expressway, will host a First Responders Appreciation Day. All police officers, firefighters, paramedics and first responders are invited to come by and get a free meal as a small appreciation for what they do for the community. Centennial Bank will grill hamburgers and hot dogs from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and a room in the restaurant will be set aside for first responders to fellowship with each other. For more information, contact general manager Craig Robinson at (501) 940-1829 or rockhouseeats@gmail.com.

Kiwanis Chili Supper Fundraiser

BEEBE— The Beebe Kiwanis Club will host its annual Chili Supper from 4-7 p.m. in the Beebe High School 9-10 Cafeteria, in conjunction with the Beebe High School Homecoming. Tickets are $5 for adults. Children ages 3 and younger may eat free. The “all you can eat” meal consists of homemade chili, beans, hot dogs and buns, chips, cheese, apple crisp and a drink. Tickets may be purchased from Kiwanis members or at the door. Proceeds from the event will fund Kiwanis community projects. For more information, call Flo Fitch at (501) 230-2890 or Debra Crisco at (501) 454-3505.

Oct. 8

Searcy High School Class of 1961 Reunion

SEARCY — The Searcy High School class of 1961 will hold its 55th-year reunion at the Robbin-Sanford Grand Hall. A continental breakfast will be served at 9 a.m. A soup and salad lunch will be served at noon for classmates and their guests. Heavy hors d’oeuvres will be catered for the class at 5 p.m. For this event, attendees need to pay $20 per person to Franchelle Dennis, (501) 207-2058. Other classes are invited to attend the reunion from 1-4 p.m. For more information, call Ruby Bates at (501) 827-5195.

Ghost of Davidsonville Fall Festival

POCAHONTAS — Davidsonville Historic State Park will present the Ghosts of Davidsonville Fall Festival from 5-9 p.m. Entrance is free, with food, funnel cakes, merchandise and haunted hayrides all available for purchase during the event. Kids are encouraged to dress up in costume and bring their trick-or-treat bags. Free entertainment will be presented from 5:30-9 p.m. Historic games and craft demonstrators will showcase how the people of Davidsonville would have lived and played 200 years ago. For more information, call the park at (870) 892-4708.

Second Saturday Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Second Saturday Bingo will take place at St. Albert Catholic Church, 21 Park Road. Quickfire games will begin at 5:30 p.m. There will be a concession stand with homemade desserts.

Pancake Breakfast

CABOT — The Cabot Lions Club Pancake Breakfast will take place from 6-10 a.m. at the First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 204 N. Third St. Tickets are $5 for adults and $2 for children younger than 10. Proceeds will be used to purchase eyeglasses for local school children and in-need adults, assist local applicants with glaucoma and cataract surgeries, and provide vision screenings and support the Cabot Lions Scholarship Fund. Used eyeglasses will be collected at the breakfast to recycle for people who need them.

White County Daylily Society Fall Sale

SEARCY — The White County Daylily Society will have a fall sale from 8 a.m. to noon on the east side of the Courthouse Square with the farmers market. The sale will take place rain or shine. All double divisions of lilies will be $4 each.

Heber Springs Dulcimer Day

HEBER SPRINGS — The second annual Heber Springs Dulcimer Day for mountain-dulcimer players will take place in the First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 201 N. Fourth St. Beginner instruction will be by Wayne Randolph, with intermediate classes by Lee Cagle. The cost is $20 per person for two sessions: 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. Some loaner dulcimers will be available. There will be a free concert at 7 p.m. at the William Carl Garner Visitor Center featuring Cagle and local band Strings & Things. Preregister for the workshop by emailing bstracen@yahoo.com or calling (501) 206-9566. For more information, visit www.leecagledulcimers.com.

Oktoberfest

JACKSONVILLE — The Ladies of the Knights and Knights of Columbus Council 11604 will host their 13th annual Oktoberfest at 6:30 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 108 N. First St. The evening will feature a German dinner, music and dancing. Tickets are $15 per adult. Proceeds will be used to fund the Knights and Ladies’ charitable organizations. For tickets or more information, call Theresa at (501) 843-8251 or Linda at (501) 843-7655. Tickets may also be purchased at the door.

Oct. 10

White County Tea Party Meeting

SEARCY — The White County Tea Party will meet at 6:30 p.m. at IHOP, 3513 E. Race Ave. (in front of the Walmart Supercenter). There will be an open forum on the seven ballot issues that will be on the Nov. 8 general-election ballot. For more information, email teaparty@itpwca.org or call (501) 322-3196.

Oct. 11

Retired Teachers Meeting

HEBER SPRINGS — The Cleburne County Retired Teachers Association will meet at noon at the Rustic Inn. A representative from Hughes and Associates will address insurance issues and changes. All retired school personnel are invited to attend. For more information, call Lavern Penn at (501) 206-0357.

Oct. 12

Retired Teachers Meeting

SEARCY — The White County Retired Teachers Association will meet at 2 p.m. at the Carmichael Community Center. Arkansas Retired Teachers Association-approved insurance agent Mary Alice Hughes will discuss some insurance plans and current changes. Refreshments will be provided by Searcy retirees.

ONGOING

Alzheimer’s Support Group

CABOT — The Alzheimer’s Support Group meets at 10 a.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Cabot United Methodist Church, 2003 S. Pine. For more information, call (501) 265-0027.

Angel Tree Applications

BATESVILLE — The United Way of North Central Arkansas’ Angel Tree Program will assist low-income families in Independence County with Christmas gifts for their children, and parents/guardians can pick up applications from the Department of Human Services, 100 Weaver Ave., or the United Way office in the First Community Bank Southside Branch, 1 Allen Chapel Road. The applications are due to DHS by Oct. 31. Children must be ages 2 to 10 and living in the home listed, and the household must be on S.N.A.P. (the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program). Names will be available to purchase gifts for the Angels from Nov. 15 through Dec. 2. For more information or to volunteer, call the United Way office at (870) 793-5991.

Free GED Classes

MELBOURNE — Free GED classes will be offered at Ozarka College in Melbourne, Ash Flat, Mammoth Spring and Mountain View. Classes will meet at Ozarka College in Melbourne from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; in Ash Flat from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; and in Mammoth Spring and Mountain View from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Registration is ongoing. For more information, call Ozarka College’s Adult Education Department at (870) 368-2051.

Year-Round Story Time

BATESVILLE — The Independence County Library, 368 E. Main St., will host the Children’s Story Time year-round, at 10 a.m. every Wednesday, beginning this week. The event will include stories, videos and a craft time. Coordinator Katie Treubig said the program is aimed at entertaining preschoolers, but home-schooled school-age children are also welcome. For more information, call the library at (870) 793-8814.

Republicans Meeting

NEWPORT — The Jackson County Republicans meet at 7 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at Merchants and Planters Bank, 915 Arkansas 367 N. For more information, call Jeff McDonald at (870) 731-7646.

Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available.

Open-Mic Event

FAIRFIELD BAY — An open-mic music event takes place from 5:30-8:30 p.m. the second and third Thursdays of each month at the Fairfield Bay Conference Center. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. The event is open to anyone who would like to sing or play an instrument. For more information, call the center at (501) 884-4202.

Cabot Lions Club Meetings

CABOT — The Cabot Lions Club has regular get-togethers at noon the first and third Thursdays of the month at the Kingpin Sports Grill. Lions serve local communities and protect the planet. Club members provide children with eyeglasses, offer food for seniors and provide assistance during natural disasters. All are invited to attend the meetings.

Pork Roast Fundraiser

HEBER SPRINGS — The Rotary Club of Heber Springs is hosting its annual pork butt roast fundraiser to benefit the club’s community projects and scholarships. The cost is $40 for a 7- to 9-pound fully cooked smoked pork butt. The meat will be available for pickup from 8-9:30 a.m. Oct. 29. For more information, call Rotary Club President John Lyons at (501) 691-9331.

Community Music Concert

BATESVILLE — Ed Casper leads a community music concert from 6-8 p.m. the first and third Mondays of each month in the Community Room at First Community Bank, on the corner of Harrison and St. Louis streets. The public is welcome to sing, play, request songs or listen at the free event.

Upcoming

Health Fair and Membership Drive

JACKSONVILLE — The Jacksonville Senior Wellness and Activity Center, 100 Victory Circle, will have its annual Health Fair and New Membership Drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 13. Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. The event will offer flu shots, blood-pressure and blood-sugar screenings, hearing-aid checks, free haircuts and styling and free phones for the hearing impaired, as well as many vendors.

Women in Business Keynote Speaker

BATESVILLE — The keynote message at the Women in Business Conference 2016 on Oct. 14 will be delivered by Diane Smith, CEO/founder of American Rural. Smith’s message will answer the question, “What’s Next for Rural America?” The conference will be in Independence Hall at the University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville. Registration for the conference is $99. Register at mybatesville.org or call (870) 793-2378.

Main Street Farmers Market

BATESVILLE — The Main Street Farmers Market is held from 8 a.m. to noon the first and third Saturdays through November in the Pocket Park on Main Street. The Oct. 15 market will feature music by accordion player Ed Casper, starting at about 9 a.m., and a children’s reading time with the Ozark Foothills Literacy Project from about 9:30-11 a.m. Items for sale will include local produce, fresh eggs and pasture-raised meats. The market also features many artists and craftspeople. For more information, visit the Main Street Batesville Facebook page, or contact market manager Jean Larson at (208) 869-1445 or jeallo16@gmail.com.

Variety Night Fundraiser

BATESVILLE — John 3:16 Ministries will present its 11th annual Variety Night fundraiser Oct. 15 in Independence Hall at the University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville. A catfish dinner with all the trimmings will be served from 5-7 p.m., a silent auction will run from 3-7, and a live auction will start at 6. There will also be entertainment and a Kids Korner. Tickets are $10 and include entry into the drawing for a 2005 Jeep Cherokee. Tickets may be purchased at Dairy Queen and at the door. For more information, call (870) 799-2525 or visit john316thecure.com.

Glenn Miller Orchestra Concert

BATESVILLE — The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra will perform at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17 in Brown Chapel at Lyon College, 2300 Highland Road. Under the baton of music director and vocalist Nich Hilscher, the Glenn Miller Orchestra will perform big-band and swing hits, including “Moonlight Serenade,” “At Last” and “Danny Boy.” The show will open with the Batesville High School Jazz Band, directed by Phillip Shewmaker. Tickets, at $15 each, may be purchased at eventbrite.com or at the business office in the Nichols Administration Building. Contact Monty Hill at (870) 307-7080 or montgomery.hill@lyon.edu.

Legislator Appreciation Dinner

SALEM — The Fulton County Democrats will have a Legislator Appreciation Dinner on Oct. 22 in the new Salem Civic Center at the Fulton County Fairgrounds. The event will honor four former legislators and one current legislator: state Reps. Larry Goodwin of Calamine, Boyd Hickinbotham and Curren Everett, both of Salem, and Scott Baltz of Pocahontas; and state Sen. Paul Miller of Melbourne. A social hour will start at 5 p.m., and a ham and bean dinner will be served at 6 p.m. Vincent Insalaco, chairman of the Democratic Party of Arkansas, will be the guest speaker. The admission price is a donation to the Fulton County Democratic Central Committee. Tables for eight can be rented for a $60 donation. To reserve a table, call Barbara Moody at (870) 895-2169 or Carolyn Lewis at (870) 895-2491. RSVPs are requested.

Grief & Loss Support Group Meeting

JACKSONVILLE — The Caring Hearts Grief & Loss Support Group will present a guest speaker, Simone Brock, from 10-11 a.m. Oct. 22 at the Christian Church Jacksonville building, 200 E. Martin. Brock, a bereavement specialist with Arkansas Hospice, will teach participants how to deal with the holidays in light of grief or loss. The group usually meets the third Saturday of each month. Those who cannot make the group meetings can schedule individual sessions. For more information, call Steve Summers at (870) 710-1508.

Artoberfest

BATESVILLE — The Batesville Area Arts Council is partnering with Main Street Batesville to host Artoberfest, an arts and music festival Oct. 22 on Main Street. The festival will feature live music, local and regional artists’ booths, educational demonstrations, a sidewalk-chalk-art competition and other family activities. The festival is free and open to the public. For more information, call (870) 793-3382 or email info@batesvilleareaartscouncil.org.

Literacy Project Informational Meeting

ASH FLAT — The Ozark Foothills Literacy Project will offer a brief informational meeting at 11 a.m. Oct. 27 in the Meeting Room of the Ash Flat Library, 11 Arnhart St. Tutor training, which will last about two hours, will follow for those who would like to volunteer. The Literacy Project teaches adults who are learning to read and speak English and relies on trained volunteers to provide one-on-one tutoring. For more information, call (870) 793-5912, email info@oflp.org, or visit www.oflp.org.

50-Year-Ministry Celebration

SALEM — First Missionary Baptist Church invites everyone to an informal celebration for Elder Leon Graves at 2 p.m. Oct. 29 at the church, 217 Fairview Road. The event will include special singing and a presentation of “Leon Graves, This Is Your Life.” Graves has been preaching for 50 years and has served the church as its planting missionary for 39 years. There will be a sandwich, finger-food potluck. Those who cannot attend may send a card to First Missionary Baptist Church, c/o Larry Travelstead, 217 Fairview Road, Salem, AR 72576.

Trick-or-Treat on the Square

SEARCY — Trick-or-Treat on the Square will take place from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31 in downtown Searcy. Businesses and organizations are needed to reserve tables to pass out candy. A completed form and a $25 payment are required. Table set-up and decoration will begin at 3:30 p.m. Tables will be provided. Prizes will be given for the best Halloween decorations. For more information, call Amy at (501) 279-9007.

Flu Shot Clinic, Mammograms

NEWPORT — Arkansas State University-Newport will host the Jackson County Flu Shot Clinic on Nov. 4 in the ASUN Center for the Arts. Flu shots will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and no appointment is necessary. There is no charge for the vaccine, but if patients have insurance, the Arkansas Department of Health will charge their insurance company for the vaccine. The St. Bernards Mobile Mammogram unit will also be on site to provide mammograms for anyone 40 years or older who has not had one in the past year. To get a mammogram, bring a driver’s license, insurance, Medicare or Medicaid card. Patients may qualify for a free mammogram through the Breast Care Program.

