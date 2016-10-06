Daughter’s care takes top priority for Arkansas high school football coach

The infant daughter of Watson Chapel Coach Jared Dutton has been hospitalized at Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock for a week since having emergency heart surgery.

Dutton’s 6-week-old daughter, Katherine, was admitted to Children’s Hospital at 4:30 a.m. Sept. 28 and had heart surgery later that morning. Dutton said Katherine had a rare heart defect, and had kidney problems and seizures over the past week, but they were under control as of Wednesday.

He said his daughter’s heartbeat is being controlled with medicine.

“It’s a long process,” Dutton said. “But she’s a fighter. She’s had a lot of people praying for her.”

Dutton’s wife, Whitney, gave birth to Katherine on Aug. 19. The couple also have a 3-year-old daughter, Elizabeth.

Watson Chapel’s assistant coaches led the Wildcats Sept. 28-29 while Dutton was in Little Rock with his wife and daughter. Dutton coached the Wildcats on Friday night, leading the Pine Bluff school to a 46-6 victory over De Queen. The coach said he had two plans for the game — one for if he were coaching the game and one if he wasn’t.

Before the game, Dutton called his wife to check on Katherine. The entire Wildcats team walked out to midfield for the coin toss, Dutton said, and the players had Katherine’s name taped to their arms.

Dutton, who also teaches physical education at Watson Chapel, credited his staff — Greg Easter, Jim Meyers, Matt Gonzalez, Chris Hudson and Bobby Hyatt — for their work the past couple of weeks.

“They have done nothing but great things since I’ve been up here,” Dutton said. “It’s like I told them, it’s a great feeling to be up here and taking care of my family and not have to worry even one second about my second family.”

Watson Chapel’s players gave Katherine a signed game ball from Friday.

“The kids played great,” Dutton said. “Not only were they playing for themselves, but they were playing for somebody. The coaches were the same way.”

Dutton said Wednesday he plans to coach Watson Chapel (3-2, 2-0 5A-South) on Friday night at home against Hope.