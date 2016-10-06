Ex-Little Rock hospital worker gets 2 years for stealing patients' information

A former medical attendant at the Arkansas State Hospital has been sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty to stealing patient identities.

Sir John Ashley Holliday, 28, of Dallas was also ordered the week before by U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker to pay $13,191 in restitution to the IRS and serve three years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Christopher Thyer of the Eastern District of Arkansas said in a statement Thursday.

Thyer said Holliday admitted earlier this year to stealing patient names and social security numbers while employed at the hospital in Little Rock, using the information to file fraudulent federal income tax returns.

That, in turn, allowed him to claim refunds on wages he never actually earned, the U.S. attorney said.