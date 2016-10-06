Arkansas driver dies in 1-car crash
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
This article was published today at 5:45 a.m.
A one-vehicle crash in Washington County killed a 37-year-old woman Tuesday, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police.
Courtney Brooke Laird of Fayetteville died after the 2003 Nissan Altima she was driving went off Harmon Road at 10:35 a.m. Tuesday, according to a police report.
Police said the weather was clear and the road was dry.
