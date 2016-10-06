Highly recruited Florida DE to visit Hogs for Bama game

Highly recruited defensive end Noah Curtis will be attending Arkansas’ game against Alabama on Saturday at Reynolds Razorback Stadium with teammate and Razorback cornerback commitment Jarques McClellion.

Curtis, 6-6, 225 pounds of Delray Beach, (Fla.) American Heritage has more than 20 scholarship offers from schools like Arkansas, North Carolina, Kentucky, Central Florida, Maryland, North Carolina State, West Virginia and Pittsburgh.

He’s heard good things from McClellion about the Hogs.

“He said it's like West Palm where I'm from and it's a great place to be,” Curtis said. “He keeps telling me how great of a place it is.”

McClellion has also talked up the chance to see the field early.

“They'll give us an opportunity to play as a true freshman,” Curtis said.

Curtis, who attended Palm Beach Lakes High School as a junior, plans to make an official visit to Fayetteville in January. He has two other schools he’s looking to officially visit.

“As of right now, North Carolina and UCF,” he said.

Linebackers coach Vernon Hargreaves is the lead recruiter of Curtis and McClellion.

“We talk every week about the season and his expectations of me,” Curtis said. “He wants me to be a leader and play hard every week.”