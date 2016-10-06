Subscribe Register Login

Friday, October 07, 2016, 1:17 a.m.
Hog commit Koilan Jackson talks Nashville and Hogs on Recruiting Thursday

By Richard Davenport

This article was published October 6, 2016 at 11:55 p.m.

PHOTO BY STEPHEN B. THORNTON

Joe T. Robinson wide receiver Koilan Jackson has caught 11 passes for 233 yards, rushed for 68 yards on 6 carries and scored 4 touchdowns in two games.

Arkansas receiver commitment Koilan Jackson of Joe T. Robinson talked about the Senators' big game against Nashville and Hogs versus Alabama on Recruiting Thursday.

Jackson, 6-3, 210, 4.52 seconds in the 40 yard dash, has recorded 24 receptions for 597 yards and 7 touchdowns thus far this season. He also has 6 carries for 48 yards and 2 touchdowns.

He'll be one of about 90 prospects at Saturday's game.

