Hog commit Koilan Jackson talks Nashville and Hogs on Recruiting Thursday
This article was published October 6, 2016 at 11:55 p.m.
Arkansas receiver commitment Koilan Jackson of Joe T. Robinson talked about the Senators' big game against Nashville and Hogs versus Alabama on Recruiting Thursday.
Jackson, 6-3, 210, 4.52 seconds in the 40 yard dash, has recorded 24 receptions for 597 yards and 7 touchdowns thus far this season. He also has 6 carries for 48 yards and 2 touchdowns.
He'll be one of about 90 prospects at Saturday's game.
