Hog commit Koilan Jackson talks Nashville and Hogs on Recruiting Thursday

Arkansas receiver commitment Koilan Jackson of Joe T. Robinson talked about the Senators' big game against Nashville and Hogs versus Alabama on Recruiting Thursday.

Jackson, 6-3, 210, 4.52 seconds in the 40 yard dash, has recorded 24 receptions for 597 yards and 7 touchdowns thus far this season. He also has 6 carries for 48 yards and 2 touchdowns.

He'll be one of about 90 prospects at Saturday's game.