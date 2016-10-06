Hogs' newcomer fearless with shot

FAYETTEVILLE -- C.J. Jones was 4 years old the first time he went to Coach Mike Anderson's camp at Alabama-Birmingham.

"You really weren't supposed to start until you're 6," Jones said. "But they let me come in when I was 4 because my dad used to play there."

Jones -- whose father Chad played for the Blazers during the 1995-96 and 1996-97 seasons -- said even at that age, he knew he wanted to play for Anderson.

Fast forward to this season and Jones is a 6-5 freshman guard for Anderson's Arkansas Razorbacks.

"I really hoped I'd get this chance," Jones said Wednesday at Arkansas' media day. "I wanted to come up here."

Jones committed to Tennessee-Chattanooga last September.

Then his senior season at Birmingham (Ala.) Central Park Christian High School started.

"I was averaging 28 points, and I was like, 'Maybe I should re-open my recruiting,' " Jones said. "That's how I got here."

Jones attended the Razorbacks Elite Camp last August and the coaches continued to follow his progress.

"They were recruiting me after the camp," Jones said. "But they never offered until after I de-committed."

Jones de-committed from UT-Chattanooga in February and soon accepted Arkansas' scholarship offer. He also had offers from LaSalle, Murray (Ky.) State and Middle Tennessee and said Alabama and Tennessee were calling and showing interest.

Arkansas assistant T.J. Cleveland, who like Anderson is a Birmingham native, is a close friend of Central Park Christian Coach Donavan Broadnax.

"Anybody in Birmingham that's having a good year, he always gives me a call," Cleveland said. "C.J.'s name kept coming up.

"Then once I went and saw him play a couple of times, I was like, 'This guy has potential.' "

Jones offered a glimpse of his potential during the Razorbacks' four-game exhibition tour of Spain in August when he averaged 14 points in 12.3 minutes.

"He actually elevated our play when he come in off the bench and our guys did a good job of finding him and he knocked some shots down," Anderson said. "He got in transition and got his hands on some passes.

"He's very, very athletic, and he's got so much basketball in front of him it's scary. He's just got to stay true to who he is and learn and get better."

Jones hit 20 of 38 shots from the field [52.6 percent] in Spain, including 50 percent [9 of 18] from beyond the international three-point line of 22 feet, 1 3/4 inches.

"It was remarkable for him to perform at the level he did," Cleveland said. "Of course, he still has a long way to go, don't get me wrong.

"But it just shows he doesn't lack confidence. I call him 'No Conscience,' because when he's on the court, he lefts it fly. He feels like he's going to make every shot, so he doesn't hesitate when it's time to take it."

Jones said it was fun to go to Spain as one of the Razorbacks' less heralded newcomers, then perform well in limited minutes.

"That kind of woke up everybody up," he said. "But what I did in Spain doesn't mean anything now. I've got to show what I can do during the season."

Anderson said Jones needs to improve his defense to go along with offensive skills.

"Defense, to him early on, was just a word," Anderson said. "Now it's, you've got to learn it, and you've got to learn what we're about in terms of defensive pressure, rotation off the ball."

Jones laughed when asked if he played defense in high school.

"Not like we do here," he said. "I've had to get used to playing defense. I know that's the only way I'm going to be able to play for Coach Anderson.

"I'm just going to keep working until I become a great defensive player. I'm starting to pick it up and play stronger and faster."

Arkansas senior guard Manny Watkins said Jones is making progress defensively.

"With defense, a lot of it's pride," Watkins said. "So when he had some guys kicking his tail in practice, he stopped wanting to see that. He's figuring it out.

"He's a freshman, so he's going to get stronger, more explosive, learn the game more. The game's going to slow down for him."

Jones, who averaged 28 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals last season, said he grew from 6-2 to 6-5 between his junior and senior year.

"My high school coach showed me some stretches I could do, so I did it every day -- constantly," Jones said. "I think it helped me get taller."

Cleveland was a UAB assistant coach for Anderson when Jones attended the Blazers' camps for three years.

"He didn't do much shooting in camp because he was so young," Cleveland said. "It was hard for him to get the ball up to the goal."

Getting the ball up isn't hard for Jones now.

"The guy, he doesn't lack for confidence," Anderson said. "I mean, he'll come into the game and if he's open, he's going to let it fly.

"Maybe that's a good sign for him that he doesn't think about it."

