Hurricane Matthew closes in on Florida with 140 mph winds

10:37 a.m UPDATE

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — A strengthening Hurricane Matthew steamed toward Florida with winds of 140 mph Thursday as hundreds of thousands of people across the Southeast boarded up their homes and fled inland to escape the most powerful storm to threaten the Atlantic coast in more than a decade.

In Florida, Gov. Rick Scott said the state, its skies already darkening from the deadly storm's outer bands of rain, could be facing its "biggest evacuation ever."

The hurricane picked up steam as it closed in, growing from a Category 3 to a Category 4 storm by late morning.

[HURRICANE TRACKER: Follow Matthew's path so far, projected course as it nears Florida]

It barreled over the Bahamas and was expected to scrape nearly the entire length of Florida's Atlantic coast beginning Thursday evening. From there, forecasters said, it could push its way just off the coasts of Georgia and South Carolina before veering off to sea.

About 2 million people in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina were warned to head inland.

As people hurried for higher ground, authorities in South Carolina said a motorist died on Wednesday after being shot by deputies during a dispute along an evacuation route.

Matthew killed at least 29 people in the Caribbean as it sliced through Haiti, Cuba and the Bahamas. Twenty-three of those deaths were in Haiti, where the full extent of the death and destruction was still unknown.

As of 11 a.m. EDT, Matthew was 180 miles southeast of West Palm Beach and moving toward the city at about 14 mph. Nearly all of Florida's Atlantic coast and Georgia's entire coast were under hurricane warnings.

Forecasters said the storm could dump up to 15 inches of rain in some spots and cause a storm surge of 5 feet to 8 feet.

"This is a dangerous storm," Scott warned. "The storm has already killed people. We should expect the same impact in Florida."

Patients were transferred from two Florida waterfront hospitals and a nursing home near Daytona Beach to safer locations.

Major theme parks in inland Orlando remained open, but Walt Disney World and Universal Studios canceled Halloween events Thursday night.

The Fort Lauderdale Airport closed to all flights late in the morning.

Deborah Whyte walked her dogs at Jupiter Beach Park in the morning to check the surf.

"We boarded up our house and I boarded up my store" in Tequesta. "And we're just hunkering down and waiting for it," she said.

But others as far off as Georgia and South Carolina rushed to leave.

On Tybee Island, home to Georgia's largest public beach, Loren Kook loaded up his pickup truck with suitcases and a computer late Wednesday afternoon to hit the road to metro Atlanta.

"It seems like a lot of the longtime residents are staying," said Kook, who moved to the coast four years ago. "I've never sat through a Category Whatever. I'll watch it on TV."

Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal urged more than a half-million residents to leave their homes, the first evacuation seen in coastal Georgia in 17 years.

10:18 a.m.: Matthew strengthens to Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Matthew has strengthened to a catastrophic Category 4 storm as it barrels toward the heavily populated coast of Florida.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said the storm's maximum sustained winds had strengthened to 140 mph as of late Thursday morning and were expected to maintain their strength as the storm approaches the Florida coast.

Hurricane conditions were also still affecting the Bahamas. The storm was expected to start affecting Florida by early afternoon Thursday.

9:40 a.m.: South Carolina evacuates two counties ahead of Matthew

Gov. Nikki Haley says parts of two counties along South Carolina's northern coast are being evacuated ahead of Hurricane Matthew.

Haley told reporters Thursday morning evacuation orders go into effect at noon Thursday for parts of Horry and Georgetown counties.

Haley warned anyone in an evacuation zone not to take the orders lightly. She says surge from the storm could be as high as 8 feet and affect not only the coast but also areas farther inland.

So far, Haley says 175,000 people have evacuated from the coast. On Wednesday, the state reversed the eastbound lanes of Interstate 26 from Charleston to Columbia, allowing more motorists to move inland at once.

Forecasters say they expect Matthew to strengthen to a Category 4 hurricane before making landfall in Florida, turning north and passing just off the South Carolina coast late Friday or early Saturday.

9:20 a.m.: Hundreds of thousands flee coast to escape Hurricane Matthew's fury

Florida emergency officials said 48 shelters in schools already have begun providing refuge to more than 3,000 people, some with special needs, mostly in coastal counties where evacuations both mandatory and voluntary were underway. Patients also were transferred from two Florida waterfront hospitals and a nursing home near Daytona Beach to safer locations.

Major theme parks in Orlando, central Florida, remained open but were monitoring events even as Walt Disney World canceled Mickey's Not So Scary Halloween Party, a special ticket event scheduled Thursday night.

But others as far off as Georgia and South Carolina rushed to leave.

Officials at Florida's major airports said Thursday they are monitoring conditions as Matthew bears down on the state and warned of delays or cancellations. On its website, Fort Lauderdale International Airport announced plans to close at 10:30 a.m. Officials advised travelers to check with individual airlines about flight plans.

The storm is forecast to near the Florida coast starting Thursday night, potentially as a Category 4 storm with 130 mph winds. Any slight deviation could mean landfall or it heading farther out to sea. Either way, forecasters say it will come close enough to wreak havoc along the lower part of the East Coast, dumping up to 15 inches in rain in some spots. Storm surge of 5 feet to 8 feet was expected along the coast from central Florida into Georgia.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said tropical storm conditions with rain and wind are first expected in the state later Thursday morning.

Bike shop owner John Long, who lives in Cape Canaveral, said Thursday he was glad he decided to stay put even though most of his neighbors in the RV park had evacuated.

"No second thoughts," said Long, who was reached by telephone as he sat in a lawn chair outside his RV.

"I'm not going to downplay the scenario, but right now, there is absolutely no sign there's a hurricane offshore," adding that it was drizzling with a slight wind.

South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley planned to call for more evacuations Thursday, which would bring the total to about 500,000 people in the state. Florida urged or ordered about 1.5 million to leave the coast, said Jackie Schutz, spokeswoman for Gov. Rick Scott. About 50,000 people were told to go in Georgia.

Early Thursday, Matthew's center was about 215 miles southeast of West Palm Beach, Florida, and slogging ever closer at a clip of 12 mph.

