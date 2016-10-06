• Robert O'Neill, the former Navy SEAL who says he fired the shots that killed Osama bin Laden, no longer faces a drunken-driving charge after Montana prosecutors agreed that medication to treat symptoms related to his military service resulted in his falling asleep in his car outside a store.

• Carl Barbier, a federal judge in New Orleans, temporarily blocked enforcement of a new Louisiana law barring people under age 21 from performing in strip clubs, in response to a lawsuit by three women, ages 18, 19 and 20, who say the law violates their right to free expression.

• Ed Woodcock, the animal warden for Bismarck, N.D., said a young bull moose that's been wandering around the city, including stops at a mall, several backyards and the Capitol grounds, likely was driven off by its mother.

• Antonio Pelle, 54, one of Italy's most-wanted mob bosses, was arrested after five years on the lam when police found him hiding in a bunker built between a bathroom and his son's bedroom in Pelle's home in southern Reggio Calabria.

• Thomas Brown Jr., 39, of Topeka, Kan., was sentenced to life in prison for shooting to death in 2014 a bride still in her wedding dress and attempting to kill the groom in an attack as the two were driving away from their wedding reception.

• Josh Freeman, 42, of Raynham, Mass., said that so far he's enrolled 184 registered voters in his "Pizza Party," enough to have the group listed as a "political designation" by the state but 42,000 or so voters short for it to be an official party.

• Samudera Al Hakam Ralial, 24, admitted he hacked an electronic billboard in Jakarta, Indonesia, but told authorities it was an accident when, after he logged on from his office, the video screen displayed a pornographic movie to passing traffic, police said.

• Jose Javier, a 12-year-old Spanish boy, has been forgiven a $112,000 bill he ran up over two months with Google AdWords after opening an advertising account that he thought was earning enough money to cover the cost of promoting videos of his band, his mother said.

• John Peck, a retired Marine sergeant now living in Virginia who underwent a double arm transplant after losing all four limbs in Afghanistan, said the best part about having arms again is that he can hold his fiancee's hand and pursue his dream of becoming a chef.

A Section on 10/06/2016