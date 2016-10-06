Keon Hatcher cleared to practice for Alabama

— Coach Bret Bielema said receiver Keon Hatcher had been cleared for participation in Wednesday afternoon's practice after he was limited Tuesday.

Hatcher suffered a hamstring injury late in Arkansas' 45-24 loss at Texas A&M two weeks ago, and he did not travel to Little Rock for the Razorbacks' 52-10 victory over Alcorn State last week.

"He practiced today. Very minimal, but he did practice," receivers coach Michael Smith said.

"He's one of the best receivers in the SEC," quarterback Austin Allen said. "He makes plays for us all over the field, with blocking and receiving and doing all the extra stuff that doesn't show up in the box score. I'm really hoping he's out there Saturday."

Hatcher has three touchdowns among his 14 catches for 281 yards, and he averages a team-high 20.1 yards per catch.

"I hope to God he's out there playing because he helps us and makes us better," Smith said. "But if he doesn't play, I've got all the confidence in the world with the rest of the receiving corps.

"Keon being a fifth-year senior, there's not too much X's and O's stuff he doesn't know. It's just making sure he and Austin continue to be on the same page and he feels good. At the end of the day, I want him to be healthy."

Alabama receivers ArDarius Stewart and Trevon Diggs were both sporting right knee braces Wednesday, according to AL.com. Stewart has missed the past two games with his injury.