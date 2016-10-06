Little Rock woman shot, hurt while riding in car, police say

A woman sustained injuries when the vehicle she was traveling in was shot at by two people late Wednesday night in Little Rock, according to police.

Genaka Collins, 22, of Little Rock was found around 11:20 p.m. sitting in the passenger seat of a white 2003 Lincoln Town Car owned by Chris Walker, 28, in the driveway of his home in the 2800 block of Longcoy Street, according to a report.

A responding officer noted that Walker was leaning into the driver's side of the car, tending to a gunshot wound on Collins' lower back. Walker was not hurt, police said.

In the report, a witness at the scene, 32-year-old Doris Martin of Little Rock, said that she was traveling north on John Barrow Road in between the shooters' white Honda Accord and Wilks' car when all three turned onto West 28th Street.

At that point, Martin said, she began to hear gunshots, looking behind her to see apparent gunfire before turning northbound onto Longcoy Street.

The shooter and Wilks continued driving eastbound on West 28th Street as gunfire continued, the witness said.

A short time later, Wilks made a U-turn on the road, enabling him to travel in a westbound direction, turn onto Longcoy Street and arrive at his home, according to police.

Martin said her vehicle was not struck during the late-night shooting.

Descriptions of the two shooters were not immediately available.