A request for returns

Ms. Leslie Rutledge continues to state on national television that no one ever asks her about Donald Trump's tax returns. I have just sent the following email to Ms. Rutledge: "Dear Ms. Rutledge, I would like to see Donald Trump's tax returns. Please note this request. As a result, if you continue to say that no one has ever asked you about his returns, we'll all know you are lying."

I hope that many readers will send this simple three-sentence email to Ms. Rutledge; it would be fun to see whether they jammed her in-box.

JOHN H. BARCROFT

Fayetteville

So fair and balanced

John Brummett's critique of Sept. 29 regarding the Clinton-Trump debate references a 1980 debate between President Jimmy Carter and actor Ronald Reagan. Could not Mr. Brummett refer to Mr. Carter as a peanut farmer?

Mr. Brummett should be aware that Mr. Reagan also served as the president of the Screen Actors Guild. It also seems to me that Mr. Reagan involved himself in some other vacuous decoration in California for eight years.

John Brummett--fair and balanced!

STEVE McGINNESS

Hot Springs

The choices we have

One would think that a woman who has spent her life empowering women and nurturing children, building a resume of experience and accomplishments, raising an outstanding daughter and forgiving a philandering husband would also be forgiven when she stumbled a couple of times. Anyone who has worked with restless young men with a mission know they are not always concerned with safety. And anyone who has used email extensively know that it's hard not to live in a fishbowl.

No, it seems that our state is more interested in a "businessman" who built an empire with money from his father, some well-hidden tax breaks, and a half-dozen bankruptcies. An accomplished philanderer and liar, unschooled in the art of government or anything remotely resembling philanthropy or compassion, but eager to claim any possible credits for his misspent life. A man whose mission has not been to empower women or nurture children.

BILL RHODES

Mountain Home

Leader of free world

How to guarantee victory for Donald Trump:

You could simply vote for Trump even though you know, in your heart, you'd regret it. You could ignore your responsibility as a citizen of this beautiful country and just stay at home. You could vote for, or write in, someone other than Hillary Clinton.

I believe a vote for anyone other than Hillary Clinton will win the White House for Trump and years of disgusting, embarrassing, infantile behavior from the person you've helped elect as the "leader of the free world." There is no other person on this little blue marble who is more qualified and ready for the job than Hillary Clinton.

ROBERT CULLERS

Maumelle

Just can't vote for her

I must confess I voted for Barack Obama. I ignored his youth and inexperience for the No. 1 job in the world. I voted for Obama for one reason. I thought a president of color would bridge the gap between the races in this country. I have never been more disappointed, and I believe racism has never been greater.

Now we are faced with another major first in this election, electing a woman for the first time as the president. As a father of a daughter and granddaughters, it's an exciting opportunity. However, I will not repeat my mistake of voting for color over competence and gender over genitals.

Hillary, I wanted to vote for you with all my heart and I analyzed your 30-year experience claims. Your accomplishments are more in line with one year's experience repeated 30 times.

Hillary, how can you unite the country when you refer to opposition opponents as deplorable and irredeemable and Sanders supporters as basement dwellers? Agreed, some of your opponent's statements are about a half-quart low in political correctness. It seems a draw between the two of you on who can be the most obnoxious.

You brag about your nearly 1 million miles flying around the world. Flying is a taxpayer-funded activity, not an accomplishment. I could vote for you if you had made trips to troubled racial areas. You have 80 percent of the black vote but it seems you only show up in these black trouble cities for photo ops.

Hillary, you don't ring true and your trustworthiness is a concern. It really disrupts my harmony to think of you as the president of the United States. Chief Joseph of the Nez Perce tribe would describe your words as lady speaks with forked tongue, and for that reason I can't vote for you.

Sorry, Hillary.

MORRIS POLSTON

Hot Springs Village

Has this going for him

Agreed that Donald Trump has many faults, but I believe two big attributes that he possesses are:

The damage he does to the country will be less than that of the other major candidate and certainly not as long-term (think Supreme Court). He is more likely to be a one-term president than the other major candidate.

PAUL J. McCAMMON

North Little Rock

Not rewarding actions

Thanks for publishing the perfectly wonderful column by Christine Flowers, Esq.

I make my living as a process server and have just arrived home from being among the"deplorables" of whom Hillary Clinton has spoken so disparagingly, almost all of whom are incredibly kind and hospitable to me. God bless them.

Ms. Flowers has my reason for voting for Clinton spot on: to save the republic, not to reward her for being the ultimate enabler to the consummate mama's boy. What she has done to the women with whom he has trifled is deplorable, too.

DAVID G. McCREERY

Little Rock

Editorial on 10/06/2016